Steven Spielberg Is Producing a Documentary on John Williams

My friends aren’t shit, but John Williams old pal Steven Spielberg is producing a whole documentary about his life.

As Deadline reports, Spielberg’s Amblin Television is working on a feature film about the legendary 91-year-old composer alongside Imagine Documentaries and Nedland Media. Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Justin Wilkes, Sara Bernstein, and Meredith Kaulfers will also executive produce.

Spielberg, 76, has tapped Williams to score 27 of his films, most recently The Fabelmans, which received a nomination for a Golden Globe for Best Original Score. Altogether Williams has been nominated for 52 Academy Awards and taken home five Oscars: For Fiddler on the Roof, Jaws, Star Wars, E.T. the Extraterrestrial, and Schindler’s List. He’s also won 25 Grammys, six Emmys, and countless other accolades on his way to being one of the most lauded artists — composers or otherwise — of the last 50 years.

So far the documentary has no title and no director attached, but there’s certainly no shortage of material in a career going back to the 1950s. In the meantime, feel free to revisit our lists of Williams’ 10 most iconic film scores and every Spielberg movie ranked from worst to best.