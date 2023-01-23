Stevie Nicks Unveils 2023 Headlining Tour Dates

Rock stars, they will come and they will go, but when Stevie Nicks comes to town, you’ll know: The legendary songwriter and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has announced a 2023 solo tour.

These 14 new dates fill in some of the gaps left in the “Two Icons, One Night” trek she previously announced with Billy Joel. Nicks will alight in Seattle on March 15th and take in cities including Las Vegas, San Francisco, New Orleans, Atlanta, Toronto, Chicago, and more. Check out her full 2023 touring schedule below.

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale begins Thursday, January 26th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use access code SOUND), with a public on-sale following on Friday, January 27th via Ticketmaster. You can can get tickets — including for her dates with Billy Joel — at Stubhub.

Last year, Nicks shared the new poem “Get It Back,” and later in 2023 she’ll appear on Dolly Parton’s new album, Rock Star. In November, she penned a tribute to her late Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie.

Stevie Nicks 2023 Tour Dates:

03/10 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *

03/15 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

03/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

03/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

03/26 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

03/30 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

04/02 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

04/05 – Birmingham, AL @ The Legacy Arena at BJCC

04/08 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium *

05/12 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

05/16 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

05/19 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium *

05/22 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

05/25 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

06/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field *

06/20 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

06/23 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

06/27 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

08/05 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium *

08/19 – Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead *

9/23 – Foxbourgh, MA @ Gillette Stadium *

* = w/ Billy Joel