Stevie Nicks Unveils 2023 Headlining Tour Dates

In-between co-headlining appearances with Billy Joel

Stevie Nicks, photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images
January 23, 2023 | 10:44am ET

    Rock stars, they will come and they will go, but when Stevie Nicks comes to town, you’ll know: The legendary songwriter and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has announced a 2023 solo tour.

    These 14 new dates fill in some of the gaps left in the “Two Icons, One Night” trek she previously announced with Billy Joel. Nicks will alight in Seattle on March 15th and take in cities including Las Vegas, San Francisco, New Orleans, Atlanta,  Toronto, Chicago, and more. Check out her full 2023 touring schedule below.

    Live Nation ticket pre-sale begins Thursday, January 26th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use access code SOUND), with a public on-sale following on Friday, January 27th via Ticketmaster. You can can get tickets — including for her dates with Billy Joel — at Stubhub.

    Last year, Nicks shared the new poem “Get It Back,” and later in 2023 she’ll appear on Dolly Parton’s new album, Rock Star.  In November, she penned a tribute to her late Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie.

    Stevie Nicks 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/10 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *
    03/15 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    03/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
    03/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
    03/26 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
    03/30 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
    04/02 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
    04/05 – Birmingham, AL @ The Legacy Arena at BJCC
    04/08 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium *
    05/12 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
    05/16 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
    05/19 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium *
    05/22 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    05/25 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
    06/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field *
    06/20 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    06/23 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    06/27 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
    08/05 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium *
    08/19 – Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead *
    9/23 – Foxbourgh, MA @ Gillette Stadium *

    * = w/ Billy Joel

