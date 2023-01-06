Menu
Stranger Things Cast Gets Huge Pay Bump Ahead of Final Season

The hit series boasts a sprawling cast of 20 regulars

Stranger Things cast salaries
Stranger Things (Netflix)
January 6, 2023 | 9:29am ET

    The cast of Stranger Things has received a huge pay bump ahead of the show’s fifth and final season.

    According to Matthew Belloni of Puck News, as Stranger Things features 20 series regulars, Netflix created four separate tiers with which to negotiate.

    The first tier, comprised of adult actors Winona Ryder and David Harbour, will receive $9.5 million. The second tier, consisting of original kid actors Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, and Finn Wolfhard, as well as Sadie Sink, will earn just over $7 million. (For comparison, the kids made $25,000 per episode in season one.)

    The third tier is made up of the older teen actors, such as Natalia Dyer, Maya Hawke, Charlie Heaton, and Joe Keery. They’ll each receive over $6 million for this upcoming season. Everyone else not mentioned above (excluding Millie Bobby Brown) is lumped into the fourth tier and makes “much less.”

    As the show’s breakout star, Eleven actress Millie Bobby Brown is in a tier all her own and has an existing overall deal with Netflix that also includes the Enola Holmes franchise and the upcoming Russo brothers film, The Electric State.

    Production on Stranger Things Season 5 is slated to begin this spring. As par for the course, show creators The Duffer Brothers are keeping most of the details are being kept under lock and key, but they did recently reveal that the first episode is titled “The Crawl.”

