The Kids Go to War in Succession Season 4 Trailer: Watch

The award-winning series returns Sunday, March 26th

Succession Season 4
Photo via HBO
January 26, 2023 | 11:29am ET

    No one wins when the family feuds, but the Roys are no ordinary family. Today, HBO confirmed a March 26th premiere for Season 4 of its award-winning series Succession and also revealed a new teaser trailer.

    With the prospect of their father selling Waystar Royco to Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård),  Kendall, Shiv, Roman, and Connor form a “rebel alliance” to block the deal.

    Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, and Alan Ruck all return for Season 4 of Succession, as do regulars Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, and J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters, and Jeannie Berlin.

    The Season 4 cast also includes Skarsgård, Cherry Jones, Hope Davis, Justin Kirk, Stephen Root, Harriet Walter James Cromwell, Natalie Gold, Caitlin Fitzgerald, Ashley Zukerman, Larry Pine, Mark-Linn Baker, and Pip Torrens, as well as newcomers Annabeth Gish, Adam Godley, Eili Harboe, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson

    Editor’s Note: Read our everything we know guide to Succession Season 4.

The Kids Go to War in Succession Season 4 Trailer: Watch

