Everything We Know About Succession Season 4 (So Far)

From its cast of good-old-fashioned self-serious actors to its classic power struggle story, HBO’s black comedy-drama Succession is an enthralling hit, so it’s no wonder it’s been renewed for Season 4.

Succession, which initially premiered in 2018, follows the Roy family, the rich owners of the media conglomerate Waystar RoyCo. Patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) founded the company, but when the show begins, his ailing health leads his kids — Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), and Connor (Alan Ruck) — to vie for control.

The next installment of Jesse Armstrong’s award-winning series is slated to premiere on March 26th; watch the newly revealed teaser trailer and read everything we known about the new season below.

Who Will Be in Season 4 of Succession?

Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, and Alan Ruck all return for Season 4 of Succession, as do regulars Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, and J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters, and Jeannie Berlin.

The Season 4 cast also includes Alexander Skarsgård, Cherry Jones, Hope Davis, Justin Kirk, Stephen Root, Harriet Walter James Cromwell, Natalie Gold, Caitlin Fitzgerald, Ashley Zukerman, Larry Pine, Mark-Linn Baker, and Pip Torrens, as well as newcomers Annabeth Gish, Adam Godley, Eili Harboe, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson

Armstrong retains his title of showrunner and executive producer. Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell also produce, with Mylod returning to direct Season 4’s premiere episode.

What Is Season 4 of Succession About?

The first trailer for Season 4 shows Kendall, Shiv, Roman, and Connor forming a “rebel alliance” in order to take down their father and stop Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) from taking over Waystar RoyCo; as our spoiler-ridden editorial on the Season 3 finale notes, Brian’s wife Caroline has left the Roy children powerless over the future of the company, so Season 4 will undoubtedly portray them doing everything they can to win back some control.

The official logline for Season 4 reads: “The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

When Does Season 4 of Succession Premiere?

The ten-episode fourth season of Succession debuts Sunday, March 26th at 9:00 p.m. ET on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max, with a new episode following each Sunday.

