Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Sudan Archives Performs “Homesick” on Fallon: Watch

From her great new album Natural Brown Prom Queen

Advertisement
sudan archives fallon homesick late night performances natural brown prom queen pop r&b watch
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)
January 17, 2023 | 10:00am ET

    Sudan Archives swung by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday to perform “Homesick,” a cut from her 2022 record Natural Brown Prom Queen — one of the best albums of the year. Watch her musical guest appearance on the show below.

    Putting her album’s title tot he test, Sudan Archives looked royal, indeed, draped in a pink floor-length gown topped off with an elaborate headpiece full of roses. Behind her was a four-piece backing band, complete with guitar, horns, electronic drum pads, and even a half-full wine glass. Though each member of the band stood on elevated platforms, Sudan was the obvious focal point, as if she were standing in the middle of a cathedral surrounded by statues of divine gods.

    As per usual, the musician was armed with her violin. She plucked its strings in the song’s introduction before whipping out her bow and dropping to her knees to play the song’s powerful final moments. Watch Sudan Archives’ performance of “Homesick” on Fallon below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Consequence caught up with Sudan Archives back in September for our Artist of the Month interview, where she discussed learning violin by ear and the musical progression that precipitated the making of Natural Brown Prom Queen.

Advertisement

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Alvvays Belinda Says Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon performance

Alvvays Perform "Belinda Says" with String Section on Fallon: Watch

January 11, 2023

tonight show dry cleaning hot penny day fallon post punk indie rock music news late night tv performances watch

Dry Cleaning Have a "Hot Penny Day" on Fallon: Watch

January 10, 2023

iggy pop fever the losers jimmy kimmel live! watch stream

Iggy Pop and The Losers Perform "Frenzy" on Kimmel: Watch

January 10, 2023

idles fallon the wheel late night performances punk rock music news listen stream watch

IDLES Spin "The Wheel" on Fallon: Watch

January 5, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Sudan Archives Performs "Homesick" on Fallon: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter