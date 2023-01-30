Menu
Sundance 2023 Review Roundup: The Best Films We Saw This Year

From Mexican wrestlers to theater camps to heartbreak, this year's festival featured some great films

Sundance 2023 Film Reviews
Magazine Dreams, Fair Play, Cassandro, Fairyland (courtesy of Sundance Institute)
Consequence Staff
January 30, 2023 | 4:26pm ET

    This article is part of our coverage of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

    Every year, the Sundance Film Festival presents a dazzling crop of great indie films, with attendees always excited for the chance to discover this year’s CODA or Clerks. And thanks to its hybrid approach in 2023, Consequence was able to take in a large portion of this year’s festival offerings virtually, including many of the buzziest titles that we expect to hear more about over the next year, as they play for non-festival audiences.

    While the festival has now come to a close, some of the titles we got to see this year include a multi-part look back at Willie Nelson’s career, a dark tale of romance in the business world, and sweet stories of familial love. From the beautiful tourist towns of Greece to the wilds of theater camp, from fictional islands to the lucha libre scene at the U.S./Mexico border, Sundance offered us a fascinating window into the world — as it always does.

    Liz Shannon Miller
    Senior Entertainment Editor

    Cassandro

    Sundance 2023 Film Reviews

    Cassandro (Prime Video)

    Director: Roger Ross Williams
    Cast: Gael García Bernal, Roberta Colindrez, Perla De La Rosa, Joaquín Cosío, Raúl Castillo, El Hijo del Santo, Bad Bunny
    Release Plans: To be released by Prime Video

    Directed by Oscar-winning helmer Roger Ross Williams, Cassandro is based on the true story of the titular wrestler (real name Saul Almendariz), who broke down barriers for LGBTQ+ wrestlers with his personal take on the role of the exotico.

    The reason to watch this, aside from its in-depth look at the world of independent lucha libre, is star Gael García Bernal, who throws himself into this role and the ring, performing a truly impressive series of stunts while celebrating Cassandro’s achievements. (Okay, Bad Bunny also has a notable supporting role, but not as a wrestler, if you were hoping to get a sneak preview of whatever skills he’s developing for El Muerto.) It’s a knockout performance and a great underdog story, one which could attract awards attention later this year. — L.S.M.

    Grade: B+

Sundance 2023 Review Roundup: The Best Films We Saw This Year

