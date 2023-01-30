Super Bowl 2023: Everything to Know About the Halftime Show and National Anthem Performances

As the long-reigning most-watched telecast in the US, the Super Bowl has plenty of thrills to offer every year, even to the most NFL-averse fans. For the upcoming Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona on February 12th, those unaware of what “The Andy Reid Bowl” means will be able to look forward to the live stage return of Rihanna among many other exciting musical performances.

See all the details about who will be appearing at football’s final night of the season below.

Who Is Performing the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Though the titular contest is only partially done, the Super Bowl Halftime Show marks the moment that many have been waiting for: A Rihanna performance. Produced by JAY-Z’s Roc Nation for a fourth time, the Halftime Show for 2023’s Super Bowl LVII is primed to match last year’s epic Dr. Dre-hosted superstar set with a similarly momentous occasion when RiRi gives her first live performance in over five years.

The newly-nominated Oscar contender and the youngest self-made woman billionaire will top the 2023 Super Bowl performances with an undoubtedly all-hits medley that may also feature surprise guest appearances or the live debut of her most recent musical offerings, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack cuts “Lift Me Up” and “Born Again.”

In a statement, NFL head of music Seth Dudowsky shared, “Rihanna is a once in a generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation, and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance.”

Before the game, check out our recent list of Rihanna’s 10 Best Songs, many of which are likely to make her Super Bowl setlist.

Who is Performing the National Anthem?

Country star Chris Stapleton will help kick off Super Bowl LVII with a performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Troy Kotsur, who became the second deaf actor to win an Academy Award with 2021’s CODA, will join to perform the National Anthem in American Sign Language.

Who Else is Performing at the 2023 Super Bowl?

The NFL will host several artists on Super Bowl Sunday aside from the marquee Halftime Show performance. Before kickoff, Grammy-winning R&B singer Babyface will perform “America the Beautiful.” Sheryl Lee Ralph, the Emmy-winning Abbott Elementary actress and accomplished Broadway veteran, will also deliver a rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” prior to the start of the game.