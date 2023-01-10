Menu
Sylvan Esso Announce 2023 Tour Dates

Featuring support from GRRL, Dehd, and Indigo De Souza

sylvan esso 2023 tour
January 10, 2023 | 11:00am ET

    Slyvan Esso have announced a run of 2023 tour dates in support of their latest album, No Rules Sandy

    Dubbed the “No Rules Tour,” Sylvan Esso’s 2023 trek begins June 14th in Asheville, North Carolina and wraps up September 10th at the famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. In between headlining shows, the band will perform at festivals like Bonnaroo, Mad Cool Festival, and Hinterland. At various dates, the electronic duo will be joined by GRRL, Dehd, and Indigo De Souza.

    Tickets to the tour go on sale Friday, January 13th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, and fans can sign up for a pre-sale that begins Wednesday, January 11th via Sylvan Esso’s website.

    Consequence sat down with Sylvan Esso’s Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn to discuss No Rules Sandy, which features the singles “Your Reality” and “Didn’t Care.”

    Sylvan Esso 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/14 — Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *
    06/15 — Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *
    06/16-06/18 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
    07/01 — Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
    07/02 — Berlin, DE @ Metropol
    07/03 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
    07/04 — Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
    07/06 — London, UK @ Electric Brixton
    07/07 — Lisbon, PT @ Alive Festival
    07/08 — Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
    08/04 — St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Festival
    08/08 — Toronto, ON @ History %
    08/09 — Shelburne, VT @ Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green %
    08/11 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem %
    08/12 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall %
    08/14 — Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park #
    08/15 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! #
    08/17 — St Louis, MO @ The Pageant #
    08/18 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland #
    08/19 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory #
    08/22 — Ogden, UT @ Ogden Twilight
    08/24 — Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield #
    08/25 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre #
    08/27 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater #
    08/30 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley #
    08/31 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre #
    09/01 — San Diego, CA @ The Sound at Del Mar #
    09/07 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl #
    09/08 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren #
    09/09 — Santa Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Opera Theatre #
    09/10 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

    * = w/ GRRL
    % = w/ Dehd
    # = w/ Indigo De Souza

