Sylvan Esso Announce 2023 Tour Dates

Slyvan Esso have announced a run of 2023 tour dates in support of their latest album, No Rules Sandy.

Dubbed the “No Rules Tour,” Sylvan Esso’s 2023 trek begins June 14th in Asheville, North Carolina and wraps up September 10th at the famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. In between headlining shows, the band will perform at festivals like Bonnaroo, Mad Cool Festival, and Hinterland. At various dates, the electronic duo will be joined by GRRL, Dehd, and Indigo De Souza.

Tickets to the tour go on sale Friday, January 13th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, and fans can sign up for a pre-sale that begins Wednesday, January 11th via Sylvan Esso’s website.

Advertisement

Related Video

Consequence sat down with Sylvan Esso’s Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn to discuss No Rules Sandy, which features the singles “Your Reality” and “Didn’t Care.”

Sylvan Esso 2023 Tour Dates:

06/14 — Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *

06/15 — Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *

06/16-06/18 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

07/01 — Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

07/02 — Berlin, DE @ Metropol

07/03 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

07/04 — Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

07/06 — London, UK @ Electric Brixton

07/07 — Lisbon, PT @ Alive Festival

07/08 — Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

08/04 — St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Festival

08/08 — Toronto, ON @ History %

08/09 — Shelburne, VT @ Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green %

08/11 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem %

08/12 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall %

08/14 — Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park #

08/15 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! #

08/17 — St Louis, MO @ The Pageant #

08/18 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland #

08/19 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory #

08/22 — Ogden, UT @ Ogden Twilight

08/24 — Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield #

08/25 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre #

08/27 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater #

08/30 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley #

08/31 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre #

09/01 — San Diego, CA @ The Sound at Del Mar #

09/07 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl #

09/08 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren #

09/09 — Santa Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Opera Theatre #

09/10 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

* = w/ GRRL

% = w/ Dehd

# = w/ Indigo De Souza