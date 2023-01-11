Menu
SZA Channels Uma Thurman in Tarantino-Inspired “Kill Bill” Video: Watch

The SOS highlight gets an ass-kicking visual

sza kill bill music video
SZA’s “Kill Bill” music video (YouTube)
January 10, 2023 | 7:35pm ET

    SZA is back to save our souls again with the video for “Kill Bill,” a highlight of her new album SOS. As you might expect given its title, the clip takes inspiration from Quentin Tarantino and his 2003 film of the same name.

    Directed by Christian Breslauer, the “Kill Bill” clip begins with SZA (seemingly) happily in love before her boyfriend ends their relationship. Immediately after the bombshell, a barrage of bullets hits her trailer as it falls under siege by a pair of gunmen who were directed by the artist’s ex himself. From there, the video for the singer’s deceptively catchy single begins in earnest, as SZA suits up with her sword to exact her revenge. Watch the clip below.

    SOS earned SZA her well-deserved first No. 1 album, and it also had the fifth biggest debut on the charts in all of 2022. She detailed the making of the record — which features contributions from Phoebe Bridgersthe late Ol’ Dirty Bastard, and Travis Scott — in Consequence’s latest digital cover story. We also named SOS one of the top 50 albums of 2022. To support its release, SZA embark on an extensive North American tour in 2023.

