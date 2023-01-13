Menu
TAEYANG of BIGBANG and Jimin of BTS Are a Whole “VIBE” on New Single: Stream

The collaboration marks the BIGBANG artist's first new solo track in six years

taeyang jimin vibe
TAEYANG and Jimin, photo courtesy of THEBLACKLABEL
Mary Siroky
January 13, 2023 | 3:01pm ET

    It’s one of the most high-profile K-pop collaborations of all time: BIGBANG‘s TAEYANG has recruited Jimin of BTS for his vibrant new throwback single, “VIBE.”

    The track marks TAEYANG’s first new solo release since his 2017 album White Night, as the vocalist and dancer went on to complete his time in the South Korean military in 2018. BIGBANG returned as a group in 2022 with the warmly received ballad “Still Life.”

    “VIBE,” meanwhile, is a catchy anthem perfectly fit for one of BTS’s strongest dancers — not only is the choreography a blast, but Jimin’s instantly recognizable and distinct vocals also inject the second verse with a burst of energy. What’s more, Jimin has called himself a fan of TAEYANG’s since BTS’s debut back in 2013, when Jimin named him as the artist he’d most love to work with someday. Both artists worked on the composition of the song, which was produced by TEDDY of THEBLACKLABEL.

    Watch the video for “VIBE,” complete with some stellar choreography from TAEYANG and Jimin, below.

    While there’s no confirmation on details just yet, Jimin has shared that he’s been busy in the studio over the past few months. As BTS’s second chapter designated for solo activities alongside efforts continues, there’s a strong chance we can expect more solo material from Jimin soon.

