Tarja Announces 2023 US Tour

The former Nightwish singer will be stateside in June

tarja 2023 tour
Tarja, courtesy of LiveNation
January 31, 2023 | 1:38pm ET

    Former Nightwish singer Tarja has announced the 2023 “Living the Dream” US Tour.

    Dates kick off June 14th in Philadelphia and run through June 30th in Berkeley, California. Armored Dawn will provide support.

    A Live Nation pre-sale begins Wednesday (February 1st) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code CHORUS, while general ticket sales begin Friday (February 3rd). Fans can also purchase tickets via StubHub.

    The tour will be in support of Tarja’s most recent collection, Best of: Living the Dream, which arrived in December. The compilation culls songs from the Finnish singer’s solo career, including her most well-known tracks, her personal favorites, as well as the new single “Eye of the Storm.”

    Tarja fronted Nightwish from 1996 through 2006 before concentrating on her solo career. During that span, she sang on the band’s classic albums, including 1998’s Oceanborn and 2004’s Once.

    Tarja Turunen - Beyond the Boys Club
    Beyond the Boys’ Club: Tarja Turunen

    Below you can see the full list of Tarja’s upcoming US tour dates. Get tickets via Ticketmaster or StubHub.

    Tarja’s 2023 US Tour Dates:
    06/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of The Living Arts
    06/16 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
    06/17 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
    06/18 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
    06/20 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
    06/21 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago
    06/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
    06/24 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
    06/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
    06/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
    06/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
    06/30 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theater

