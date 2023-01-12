Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Taylor Swift Debuts “Anti-Hero” Live at The 1975’s London Concert: Watch

She also covered The 1975's song "The City"

Advertisement
taylor swift anti-hero live the 1975 concert london
Taylor Swift, photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
Follow
January 12, 2023 | 5:30pm ET
Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Lisa Marie Presley

Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized After Suffering Possible Cardiac Arrest: Report

January 12, 2023

broadway musical david byrne fatboy slim here lies love

David Byrne and Fatboy Slim Musical Here Lies Love Coming to Broadway

January 12, 2023

jamie xx new album the avalanches

Jamie xx Is "Finishing Mixing" New Album Featuring The Avalanches

January 12, 2023

Ringo Starr All Star Band spring 2023 tour dates

Ringo Starr Announces Spring 2023 Tour

January 12, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Taylor Swift Debuts "Anti-Hero" Live at The 1975's London Concert: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter