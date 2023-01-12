Taylor Swift Debuts “Anti-Hero” Live at The 1975’s London Concert: Watch

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at The 1975’s London concert on January 12th, during which she performed the live debut of her hit single “Anti-Hero.”

During her brief acoustic set, the pop star also covered The 1975’s song “The City.” Watch the fan-shot footage below.

In November, The 1975’s singer Matty Healy revealed the group had worked on sessions for Swift’s latest album, Midnights, but their version “never came out.” Next time, perhaps.

Swift is just months away from her own “The Eras Tour,” which brought Ticketmaster’s site to its knees during pre-sales alone. After the general on-sale was canceled, the US Congress opened up multiple inquiries into Ticketmaster and a group of Swifties have also filed a lawsuit alleging fraud, price fixing, and antitrust violations.

Other than touring, Swift is up for Best Original Song at the Oscars and will soon make her film directorial debut.

The 1975 are coming off a North American tour in support of their latest album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, during which Healy made headlines for his on-stage antics, which included munching raw meat, kissing fans, and getting a tattoo. Pick up tickets to their ongoing UK leg now via Ticketmaster.

📹 | Taylor Swift just surprised the crowd at @the1975's show in London tonight with a live debut performance of 'Anti-Hero'! [@officialcharts]pic.twitter.com/6zc22WrUcG — Taylor Swift News 🕰️ (@TSwiftNZ) January 12, 2023

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at The 1975’s concert in London to perform "Anti-Hero" live for the first time.pic.twitter.com/zdJLvaINQM — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) January 12, 2023