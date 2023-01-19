Menu
Taylor Swift: Touring with Paramore “Two Decades Later” Is a “Dream Come True”

"Having Paramore join me on tour is such an honor"

Taylor Swift (photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) and Paramore’s Hayley Williams (photo by Lindsey Byrnes)
January 19, 2023 | 12:38pm ET

    Taylor Swift has known Hayley Williams since they were both teen songwriters in Nashville, and Swift told Billboard that linking with Paramore for her “The Eras Tour” is a “dream come true.”

    “Having Paramore join me on tour is such an honor,” Swift said. “We came up alongside each other as Nashville teenagers writing our own music, so it feels insanely special to kick off the tour together nearly two decades later. I just remember being constantly floored and inspired by their writing, originality, and artistic integrity.”

    She added, “Hayley is such a riveting performer because she’s so multifaceted — bold and playful and ferocious and completely in command. It’s a dream come true to join forces like this.”

    “When we were 19, [Swift] told me — she was a country singer at that point — that she wanted to be like Carole King,” Williams said. “And I was like, ‘Whoa, that’s a crazy thing to say,’ you know? Because we were kids. And I’ll be damned, this woman, she’s crossing genres and bleeding over into other aspects of pop culture, and she’s helping to shape it at the very least.” Opening for Swift, she added, “is really huge. It’s a big deal that we even got thought of, you know? So I’m stoked. We can’t wait.”

    Other artists joining Swift on “The Eras Tour” include HAIM, Phoebe Bridgers, MUNA, and beabadoobee. Demand for the tour has been high, and Ticketmaster initially struggled to meet demand, canceling general on-sale before rediscovering 170,000 more tickets. At this point, your best bet is probably the secondary market, and you can look for deals here.

