Ted Lasso Season 3 to Premiere Spring 2023

Apple TV+'s smash sports sitcom is getting off the bench

ted lasso season 3 premiere spring 2023 jason sudeikis brett goldstein comedy apple tv plus
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
January 18, 2023 | 5:00pm ET

    Lace up your cleats, because Ted Lasso is finally on its way back; Apple TV+ has today announced that their hit sitcom will return for Season 3 sometime Spring 2023. (Translation: soon.) They’ve also revealed a first look at the season, which you can see in the still above.

    Ted Lasso Season 3 was originally announced to return in fall 2022. Although a specific premiere date for the new season is still up in the air, the show’s co-writer and co-star Brett Goldstein said last summer that the crew was planning on Season 3 of the Jason Sudeikis-starring series to be its last. However, since then, we’ve heard whispers that Season 3 might not be the end after all, and with its streaming numbers, we can imagine Apple TV+ would want to keep the ball rolling.

    Season 2 of Ted Lasso wrapped in October 2021, and went on to sweep the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards. It became only one of seven shows in history to win back-to-back Emmy Award wins for Outstanding Comedy Series for its freshman and sophomore seasons, also taking home trophies for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series (Sudeikis), Best Supporting Actor (Goldstein), and Best Supporting Actress (Hannah Waddingham).

    To tide you over until Ted Lasso Season 3, Goldstein also recently reunited with the show’s co-creator Bill Lawrence on Shrinking, Apple TV+’s upcoming black comedy series starring Jason Segel opposite Harrison Ford in the latter’s first-ever recurring television role. That premieres January 27th.

