Ted Lasso Season 3 to Premiere Spring 2023

Lace up your cleats, because Ted Lasso is finally on its way back; Apple TV+ has today announced that their hit sitcom will return for Season 3 sometime Spring 2023. (Translation: soon.) They’ve also revealed a first look at the season, which you can see in the still above.

Ted Lasso Season 3 was originally announced to return in fall 2022. Although a specific premiere date for the new season is still up in the air, the show’s co-writer and co-star Brett Goldstein said last summer that the crew was planning on Season 3 of the Jason Sudeikis-starring series to be its last. However, since then, we’ve heard whispers that Season 3 might not be the end after all, and with its streaming numbers, we can imagine Apple TV+ would want to keep the ball rolling.

Season 2 of Ted Lasso wrapped in October 2021, and went on to sweep the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards. It became only one of seven shows in history to win back-to-back Emmy Award wins for Outstanding Comedy Series for its freshman and sophomore seasons, also taking home trophies for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series (Sudeikis), Best Supporting Actor (Goldstein), and Best Supporting Actress (Hannah Waddingham).

Advertisement

Related Video

To tide you over until Ted Lasso Season 3, Goldstein also recently reunited with the show’s co-creator Bill Lawrence on Shrinking, Apple TV+’s upcoming black comedy series starring Jason Segel opposite Harrison Ford in the latter’s first-ever recurring television role. That premieres January 27th.