The Bamboozle festival is returning for the first time in 11 years, with a lineup that includes Limp Bizkit, Rick Ross, Steve Aoki, Flyleaf, Papa Roach and more. The three-day fest will take place May 5th-7th at Bader Field in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Organizers have been rolling out the names of artists for several weeks, but have now unveiled the near-final lineup, with a few more additions yet to be announced. Among the other acts on the multi-genre bill are Yung Gravy, Boys Like Girls, Finch, Blackbear, Mayday Parade, Say Anything, Saosin, The Spill Canvas, Valencia, We the Kings, Sueco, Saves the Day, Hollywood Undead, Carnifex, Kayzo, Shallow Pools, DE’WAYNE, Motionless in White, The Driver Era, Trippie Redd, Bad Omens, Kaonashi, The Callous Daoboys, and more.

Weekend passes and VIP packages for the festival are available via the official Bamboozle website. Tier 2 standard three-day general admission tickets go on sale Friday, January 27th, at noon ET.

Special performances include Attila celebrating the 10-year anniversary of their album About That Life; Saves the Day marking 20 years of In Reverie; and Palisades playing their last show ever. And, along with Flyleaf (back with lead singer Lacey Sturm), the bands Say Anything and Finch will also be performing reunion sets.

In addition to the music, the three-day extravaganza will also feature amusement rides, a B-Boy dance competition (with a $25,000 prize), wrestling exhibitions, art installations, clowns, and more.

See the full lineup for The Bamboozle festival in poster below, and pick up tickets here.