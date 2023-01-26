Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

The Bamboozle Festival 2023 Lineup: Limp Bizkit, Rick Ross, Papa Roach, Steve Aoki, Flyleaf and More

The multi-genre extravaganza returns after an 11-year absence, taking place May 5th-7th in Atlantic City

Advertisement
Limp Bizkit
Limp Bizkit, photo by Rodrigo Fredes
January 26, 2023 | 4:50pm ET

    The Bamboozle festival is returning for the first time in 11 years, with a lineup that includes Limp Bizkit, Rick Ross, Steve Aoki, Flyleaf, Papa Roach and more. The three-day fest will take place May 5th-7th at Bader Field in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

    Organizers have been rolling out the names of artists for several weeks, but have now unveiled the near-final lineup, with a few more additions yet to be announced. Among the other acts on the multi-genre bill are Yung Gravy, Boys Like Girls, Finch, Blackbear, Mayday Parade, Say Anything, Saosin, The Spill Canvas, Valencia, We the Kings, Sueco, Saves the Day, Hollywood Undead, Carnifex, Kayzo, Shallow Pools, DE’WAYNE, Motionless in White, The Driver Era, Trippie Redd, Bad Omens, Kaonashi, The Callous Daoboys, and more.

    Weekend passes and VIP packages for the festival are available via the official Bamboozle website. Tier 2 standard three-day general admission tickets go on sale Friday, January 27th, at noon ET.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Special performances include Attila celebrating the 10-year anniversary of their album About That Life; Saves the Day marking 20 years of In Reverie; and Palisades playing their last show ever. And, along with Flyleaf (back with lead singer Lacey Sturm), the bands Say Anything and Finch will also be performing reunion sets.

    In addition to the music, the three-day extravaganza will also feature amusement rides, a B-Boy dance competition (with a $25,000 prize), wrestling exhibitions, art installations, clowns, and more.

    See the full lineup for The Bamboozle festival in poster below, and pick up tickets here.

    Bamboozle 2023 Poster

     

Advertisement

Latest Stories

obituary 2023 tour

Obituary Announce Spring 2023 North American Tour

January 26, 2023

ghost joe elliott spillways

Ghost Unveil New Version of "Spillways" Featuring Def Leppard's Joe Elliott: Stream

January 26, 2023

OTTTO new album

OTTTO (Tye Trujillo) Announce New Album Life Is a Game, Unveil "My Pain": Stream

January 25, 2023

judas priest new album 2024

Rob Halford: New Judas Priest Album Now Likely to Be Released in 2024

January 25, 2023

metallica 72 seasons theatrical listening party

Metallica Announce Worldwide Theatrical Listening Parties for New Album 72 Seasons

January 25, 2023

My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult 2023 tour

My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult Announce Spring 2023 US Tour

January 25, 2023

Avatar 2023 tour

Avatar Announce 2023 US Tour with Veil of Maya and Orbit Culture

January 24, 2023

Clutch Neil Fallon video interview

Clutch's Neil Fallon Talks Sunrise on Slaughter Beach, 30 Years as a Band, and More

January 24, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Bamboozle Festival 2023 Lineup: Limp Bizkit, Rick Ross, Papa Roach, Steve Aoki, Flyleaf and More

Menu Shop Search Newsletter