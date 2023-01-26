Menu
Weezer, Beck, and St. Vincent to Perform at A Grammy Salute to The Beach Boys

Brandi Carlile, Fall Out Boy, and more will also play the star-studded tribute concert

beach boys st vincent weezer beck tribute event concert classic rock pop alternative music news cover
St. Vincent (photo by George Ortiz), Wezer (photo by Ben Kaye), and Beck (photo by Philip Cosores)
January 26, 2023 | 2:18pm ET

    Weezer, Beck, and St. Vincent are just a few of the artists who are set to pay tribute to The Beach Boys during CBS’ “A Grammy Salute” concert.

    Brandi Carlile, Fall Out Boy, Hanson, Norah Jones, Lady A, John Legend, Little Big Town, Michael McDonald, Mumford & Sons, My Morning Jacket, Pentatonix, Charlie Puth, LeAnn Rimes, and Take 6 round out the lineup of the now annual star-studded event, which in past years has honored Paul Simon, Prince, and The Beatles.

    This year’s “A Grammy Salute to The Beach Boys” is scheduled to go down on February 8th at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater — three days after the 2023 Grammys. A recording of the concert will air on CBS and Paramount+ at a later date. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster

    Related Video

    Consequence chatted with Beach Boy Al Jardine last year about the band’s recent compilation Sounds of Summer: The Very Best of The Beach Boys, and we also recently caught up with Rivers Cuomo of Weezer, who closed out their SZNZ EP series.

    Beck will head out on a co-headlining tour with Phoenix this summer, which you can get tickets for here. And before she likely performs her own rendition of a Beach Boys classic at “A Grammy Salute,” revisit our list of Annie Clark’s best covers to date.

