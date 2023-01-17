The Black Dahlia Murder will embark on their first tour since the tragic passing of frontman Trevor Strnad. Support will come from Terror, Frozen Soul, Fuming Mouth, and Phobophilic during the six-week North American run.

The Spring outing, dubbed “The Verminous Remnant Tour,” kicks off with a performance at the Decibel Metal & Beer Fest in Philadelphia on April 14th and runs through a May 26th gig in Minneapolis. A pre-sale begins Wednesday (January 18th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code SOUND, with a general on-sale starting this Friday. Alternatively, tickets can also be purchased via StubHub.

Strnad died at the age of 41 in May 2022. No cause of death was revealed, but the band did share the number for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline when announcing his passing.

In September, it was announced that The Black Dahlia Murder would continue as a band, with founding guitarist Brian Eschbach taking over lead vocal duties.

According to a press release, the Spring run will conclude the tour cycle in support of the band’s 2020 album Verminous.

See the tour dates below, and pick up tickets via Ticketmaster or StubHub.

The Black Dahlia Murder Tour Date with Terror, Frozen Soul, Fuming Mouth, Phobophilic:

4/14 – Decibel Metal & Beer Fest @ Philadelphia PA *

4/15 – Roxian Theatre @ Pittsburgh, PA #

4/16 – Irving Plaza @ New York, NY

4/18 – Town Ballroom @ Buffalo, NY

4/19 – St. Andrews Hall @ Detroit, MI

4/20 – The Intersection @ Grand Rapids, MI

4/21 – Phoenix Concert Theatre @ Toronto, ON

4/22 – MTelus @ Montreal, QC ^

4/23 – Paradise @ Boston, MA

4/25 – Baltimore Soundstage @ Baltimore, MD

4/26 – Bogart’s @ Cincinnati, OH

4/27 – Eastside Bowl @ Nashville, TN

4/28 – The Masquerade @ Atlanta, GA

4/29 – The Beacham @ Orlando, FL

4/30 – The Ritz @ Tampa, FL

5/02 – White Oak Music Hall @ Houston, TX

5/03 – Mohawk @ Austin, TX

5/04 – Vibes Event Center @ San Antonio, TX

5/05 – Ridglea Theater @ Ft. Worth, TX

5/06 – Granada Theater @ Lawrence, KS

5/07 – Summit Music Hall @ Denver, CO

5/08 – Sunshine Theater @ Albuquerque, NM

5/10 – The Nile @ Mesa, AZ

5/11 – Belasco Theater @ Los Angeles, CA

5/12 – House Of Blues @ Anaheim, CA

5/13 – UC Theatre @ Berkeley, CA

5/14 – ce Of Spades @ Sacramento, CA

5/16 – The Depot @ Salt Lake City, UT

5/18 – Neptune Theatre @ Seattle, WA

5/19 – Roseland Theater @ Portland, OR

5/20 – Rickshaw Theatre @ Vancouver, BC

5/22 – Union Hall @ Edmonton, AB

5/23 – Palace Theatre @ Calgary, AB

5/25 – Park Theatre @ Winnipeg, MB

5/26 – Skyway Theatre @ Minneapolis, MN

* = no Terror and Fuming Mouth

# = no Fuming Mouth

^ = w/ Despised Icon