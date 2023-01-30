The Boogeyman Trailer Reveals What’s Lurking Under the Bed: Watch

The film adaptation of Stephen King’s 1973 short story “The Boogeyman” has been lurking in the shadows since it was announced in 2018, but now the monster movie has finally emerged with its first trailer.

The film stars Yellowjackets breakout Sophie Thatcher and Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Vivien Lyra Blair as two sisters “plagued by a sadistic presence in their house” while grieving their late mother and enlisting the help of their withdrawn, widowed father, played by Chris Messina.

Not only does the new clip offers several glimpses of the titular beast, but it also reveals that the sinister force enjoys hanging at all of the usual late night haunt spots like the closet, under the bed, and that one dark area in the corner of the kitchen. More importantly, as the perfectly creepy David Dastmalchian warns, “It’s the thing that comes for your kids when you’re not paying attention.”

The feature-length expansion of King’s short story of the same name, which was later collected in his 1978 book Night Shift, was directed by Rob Savage (Host) from a screenplay written by A Quiet Place scribes Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, as well as Mark Heyman (Black Swan). Marin Ireland also stars along with Madison Hu and LisaGay Hamilton.

The Boogeyman will pop out on June 2nd exclusively in theaters. In the meantime, check out our ranking of the best Stephen King adaptations.