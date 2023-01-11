The Chainsmokers Say They’ve Had Threesomes Together with Fans

The Chainsmokers are putting the “meh” in menage a trois, saying in a recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast that they’ve had multiple threesomes together with fans.

The duo of Alex Pall and Drew Taggart clarified that it was never “die-hard” fans, or as Taggart put it, “No one wearing merch or anything.” But they did say these events — Chainbangs? — had happened a few times while touring Europe.

“It’s been a long time,” Pall hastened to add, “but in the early days — It was also the days when we — we used to have to share the hotel rooms. We’d be in Europe, they have the two beds, they don’t even split them apart. They literally have two singles. So it’s almost like we were forced,” he said, “By the European government because they don’t separate their beds.”

As for their reaction to the threesomes, Pall remembered thinking, “‘What the fuck just happened?’ They were never planned.” Taggart chimed in, “I feel like that’s how threesomes happen though.”

The duo also went into bad experiences with exes, almost all of which happened to Pall. With one ex-partner, “I’d been getting spied on for like seven months with this fucking pet camera.” Another paid for her blow addiction by agreeing to pee on strangers on Craigslist. Check out the podcast below.

Considering how, uh, agreeable The Chainsmokers can be, you might be surprised to learn that not everyone likes them, and that the rapper T.I. once punched one of them in the face. In 2024 they are expected to be blasted to the edge of space, though whether you like or not, they will be returning to Earth.