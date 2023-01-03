Christoph Waltz Menaces Employees in Trailer for The Consultant: Watch

Thanks to his dry delivery, Christoph Waltz has a knack for portraying characters with evil undertones. In the new teaser trailer for the upcoming Prime Video thriller series The Consultant, he puts that talent to good use by menacing employees at the gaming company he’s hired to improve.

“My purpose is to improve the business,” Waltz’s Regus Patoff says in the clip. “If it helps you to see me as a monster, so be it.” Sure enough, his methods lead CompWare employees to describe him as a “sociopath.” Watch the full teaser trailer below.

Based on Bentley Little’s 2015 novel of the same name, the logline for The Consultant reads as follows: “When a new consultant, Regus Patoff (Christoph Waltz), is hired to improve the business at the App-based gaming company CompWare, employees experience new demands and challenges that put everything into question… including their lives.”

Related Video

The Consultant creator Tony Basgallop served as the showrunner and executive produced alongside the pilot director Matt Shakman, Waltz, Steve Stark, and Andrew Mittman. The series also stars Nat Wolff as Craig, Brittany O’Grady as Elaine, and Aimee Carrero as Patti.

All eight episodes of The Consultant premiere February 24th on Prime Video.