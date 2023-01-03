Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Christoph Waltz Menaces Employees in Trailer for The Consultant: Watch

Coming to Prime Video on February 24th

Advertisement
The Consultant teaser trailer Christoph Waltz watch
The Consultant, photo by Michael Desmond/Prime Video
Follow
January 3, 2023 | 12:33pm ET

    Thanks to his dry delivery, Christoph Waltz has a knack for portraying characters with evil undertones. In the new teaser trailer for the upcoming Prime Video thriller series The Consultant, he puts that talent to good use by menacing employees at the gaming company he’s hired to improve.

    “My purpose is to improve the business,” Waltz’s Regus Patoff says in the clip. “If it helps you to see me as a monster, so be it.” Sure enough, his methods lead CompWare employees to describe him as a “sociopath.” Watch the full teaser trailer below.

    Based on Bentley Little’s 2015 novel of the same name, the logline for The Consultant reads as follows: “When a new consultant, Regus Patoff (Christoph Waltz), is hired to improve the business at the App-based gaming company CompWare, employees experience new demands and challenges that put everything into question… including their lives.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The Consultant creator Tony Basgallop served as the showrunner and executive produced alongside the pilot director Matt Shakman, Waltz, Steve Stark, and Andrew Mittman. The series also stars Nat Wolff as Craig, Brittany O’Grady as Elaine, and Aimee Carrero as Patti.

    All eight episodes of The Consultant premiere February 24th on Prime Video.

Advertisement

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

hunters season 2 trailer bring hitler to justice watch prime video al pacino

Al Pacino and His Hunters Try to "Bring Hitler to Justice" in Trailer for Final Season: Watch

January 3, 2023

devin townsend on chad kroeger

Devin Townsend: Nickelback's Chad Kroeger "Is a Phenomenally Intelligent Human Being"

January 3, 2023

lemon twigs corner of my eye music video psych rock indie music video news stream listen

The Lemon Twigs Watch You from the "Corner of My Eye" with New Single: Stream

January 3, 2023

tony iommi solo album 2023

Tony Iommi Is Prepping a New Solo LP and Reissues of the Tony Martin-Era Black Sabbath Albums

January 3, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Christoph Waltz Menaces Employees in Trailer for The Consultant: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter