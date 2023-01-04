Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

The Hold Steady Announce New Album The Price of Progress, Share “Sideways Skull”: Stream

The Price of Progress drops March 31st

Advertisement
the hold steady price of progress sideways skull new album single listen stream
The Hold Steady, photo by Heather Kaplan
January 4, 2023 | 11:23am ET

    The Hold Steady are back to announce the new album, The Price of Progress. It’s due out March 31st (via Stereogum), and the indie rock veterans have offered a previewed with the lead single, “Sideways Skull.”

    This will be The Hold Steady’s ninth studio album, and follows Open Door Policy in 2021 and frontman Craig Finn’s 2022 solo LP A Legacy of Rentals.  “These are some of the most cinematic songs in The Hold Steady catalog,” Finn said in a statement, “and the record was a joy to make. I feel like we went somewhere we haven’t before, which is a very exciting thing for a band that is two decades into our career.”

    New single “Sideways Skull” follows a rock and roll manic pixie dream girl, with “Faded denim with the buttons and badges/ Laminates and backstage passes/ Jacket held together by the rock band patches/ They let her smoke but she can’t have matches.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    But there’s more to the song than a character sketch, and “Sideways Skull” soon becomes a celebration of DIY, despite “the pesky problem of the the tepid turnout” and the fact that “no one listens.” By the final verse, the narrator reveals that he himself is in a band called The Price of Progress, and “We’ve got a reputation as New Hampshire’s hardest.” As the song ends, still “no one listens/ But it’s sure nice to meet some fellow musicians.”

    Check it out below, and scroll onwards for the tracklist to The Price of Progress. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    The Hold Steady will be promoting the album on a 2023 tour. The first date, on January 28th in Brooklyn, NY, will arrive on the 20th anniversary of their first-ever show. By no coincidence, the band will share a bill with Two Dark Birds, whose Steve Koester they opened for at the exact same location, back when it was called North Six.

    Advertisement

    From there, The Hold Steady will run down the east coast, head across the Atlantic for a London residency, and return stateside for shows in New York and Chicago. The full itinerary can be found after the jump and tickets are available here.

    The Hold Steady 2023 Tour Dates:
    01/28 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *
    02/02 — Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar ^
    02/03 — Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat ^
    02/04 — Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl ^
    03/10 — London, England @ Electric Ballroom
    03/11 — London, England @ Electric Ballroom
    03/12 — London, England @ Colours Hoxton
    05/12 — New York, NY @ WFUV Highline Bash
    06/30 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed @!
    07/01 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed @!
    07/02 — Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
    11/29-30 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl
    12/01-02 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl

    * = w/ Two Dark Birds
    ^ = w/ Friendship
    @ = w/ the Mountain Goats
    ! = w/ Dillinger Four

    The Price of Progress Artwork:

    the hold steady price of progress sideways skull new album single listen stream

    The Price of Progress Tracklist:
    01. Grand Junction
    02. Sideways Skull
    03. Carlos Is Crying
    04. Understudies
    05. Sixers
    06. The Birdwatchers
    07. City at Eleven
    08. Perdido
    09. Distortions of Faith
    10. Flyover Halftime

    Advertisement
Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

kings of thrash 2023 tour

Kings of Thrash (David Ellefson) Announce 2023 US Tour Performing Two Megadeth Albums in Full

January 4, 2023

Chris Rock Dave Chappelle 2023 Tour co-headlining dates

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle Announce New Co-Headlining Tour Dates

January 3, 2023

Life of Agony Sick of It All 2023 tour

Life of Agony and Sick of It All Announce 2023 North American Tour

December 21, 2022

candlemass scandinavian gods stream

Candlemass Announce 2023 West Coast Tour

December 16, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Hold Steady Announce New Album The Price of Progress, Share "Sideways Skull": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter