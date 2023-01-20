Menu
All the Music from HBO's The Last of Us

Music plays a pivotal role in the video game adaptation

last of us soundtrack hbo series songs music
The Last Of Us (HBO)
January 20, 2023

    [Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us, Season 1 Episode 1, “When You’re Lost in the Darkness.”]

    HBO’s new series The Last of Us has already premiered to the approval of fans of the video game and viewers who are new to the franchise. Though the thrilling story has just begun, the first episode has established the importance of the soundtrack in setting the mood for the post-apocalyptic world.

    Created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann (the latter also wrote and directed the video game), The Last of Us stars Pedro Pascal as grizzled survivor Joel and Bella Ramsey as a teenage girl named Ellie. Taking place after a fungal plague has ravaged the globe, it centers around Joel fulfilling his task of smuggling Ellie beyond a quarantine zone in Boston.

    Thus far, Depeche Mode’s 1987 hit “Never Let Me Down Again” has played a significant role during the series premiere. After Joel and his partner Tess (Anna Torv) set out for their journey with Ellie, they miss hearing it on the radio as a coded warning from a friend of the danger ahead. Read more about its significance here.

    The Last of Us airs Sundays on HBO and is also available to stream on HBO Max. Read our review here.

    We will be updating this article after each episode airs. See the full list of songs from The Last of Us soundtrack below.

    Episode 1 – “When You’re Lost in the Darkness”

    Gustavo Santaolalla – “The Last of Us” (Main Title Theme)
    Avril Lavigne – “Tomorrow”
    Dido – “White Flag”
    Depeche Mode – “Never Let Me Down Again”

