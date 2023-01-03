Menu
The Lemon Twigs Watch You from the “Corner of My Eye” with New Single: Stream

Brian and Michael D’Addario's first new music in over two years

lemon twigs corner of my eye music video psych rock indie music video news stream listen
The Lemon Twigs’ Corner of My Eye video
January 3, 2023 | 11:37am ET

    The Lemon Twigs are ringing in 2023 with their first new music in over two years. The psych-rock brother duo have today shared the single “Corner of My Eye” — their first release via their new label home Captured Tracks — along with its accompanying music video.

    Lemon Twigs’ Brian and Michael D’Addario have teased “Corner of My Eye” in live performances, but it’s deserving of a proper studio version. In true Twigs fashion, the soft rock ballad feels reminiscent of folk greats of the ’60s and ’70s. “But when I’ve got you in the corner of my eye/ All my moments are the same when day or night,” the brothers sing in harmony over gentle guitars.

    “We recorded this track winter of 2021 in our old rehearsal studio in Midtown, NYC,” the D’Addarios said in a press release. “Apart from the vibraphone, the instrumental track was recorded live with Andres Valbuena on drums and Daryl Johns on upright bass. We laid down the vocals late that night once the traffic outside had died down. We’ve had the song for a while now, so we’re excited to share it with fans who may have heard it live over the years!”

    The appropriately vintage-feeling music video for The Lemon Twigs’ “Corner of My Eye” was co-directed by Brian along with Hilla Eden, and you can check it out below.

    The Lemon Twigs’ last album was 2020’s Songs for the General Public. Since then, they’ve covered Daniel Johnston’s “Scuttle Butt” for a livestream tribute and supported Bleachers on their 2022 tour.

