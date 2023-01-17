“Being a Mandalorian’s not just learning about how to fight,” our main Mandalorian Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) says in the new Season 3 trailer. “You also have to know how to navigate the galaxy. That way, you’ll never be lost.”

Even in a less-than-two minute clip, it sounds like Mando’s trying to convince himself more than his young ward, Grogu. Season 3 picks up where The Book of Boba Fett left off, with Djarin and Grogu reunited and on a mission to the home planet of orphans everywhere, Mandalore.

But even if they’ve found each other, that feeling of being “lost” is hard to shake. “I’m going to Mandalore so that I may be forgiven for my transgressions,” Djarin says.

The new preview shows off a small band of Mandalorians as well as an even smaller clump of what sure look like Jedis, plus old friends Greef Karga (Carl Weathes) and Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris). Season 3 also brings back Mandalorian frenemies played by Katee Sackhoff and Emily Swallow, plus the villainous Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito). It debuts March 1st on Disney+, and you can check out the trailer below.

Last November, Lucasfilm partnered with Studio Ghibli to share Zen – Grogu and Dust Bunnies, which streams on Disney+ plus.