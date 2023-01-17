Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

The Mandalorian and Grogu Head to Mandalore in Season 3 Trailer: Watch

Premiering March 1st on Disney+

Advertisement
the mandalorian season 3 trailer watch stream baby yoda grogu pedro pascal
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
January 17, 2023 | 9:50am ET

    “Being a Mandalorian’s not just learning about how to fight,” our main Mandalorian Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) says in the new Season 3 trailer. “You also have to know how to navigate the galaxy. That way, you’ll never be lost.”

    Even in a less-than-two minute clip, it sounds like Mando’s trying to convince himself more than his young ward, Grogu. Season 3 picks up where The Book of Boba Fett left off, with Djarin and Grogu reunited and on a mission to the home planet of orphans everywhere, Mandalore.

    But even if they’ve found each other, that feeling of being “lost” is hard to shake. “I’m going to Mandalore so that I may be forgiven for my transgressions,” Djarin says.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The new preview shows off a small band of Mandalorians as well as an even smaller clump of what sure look like Jedis, plus old friends Greef Karga (Carl Weathes) and Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris). Season 3 also brings back Mandalorian frenemies played by Katee Sackhoff and Emily Swallow, plus the villainous Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito). It debuts March 1st on Disney+, and you can check out the trailer below.

    Last November, Lucasfilm partnered with Studio Ghibli to share Zen – Grogu and Dust Bunnieswhich streams on Disney+ plus.

Advertisement

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Christina Aguilera and Missy Elliott to play Lovers & Friends Fest in 2023

Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott, and Christina Aguilera Headline Lovers & Friends' 2023 Lineup

January 17, 2023

Cate Blanchett Margot Robbie heavy metal

Slipknot Fan Margot Robbie Shuts Down Cate Blanchett's Metal Mockery

January 17, 2023

dan bejar 2023 tour dates destroyer solo tickets buy

Destroyer’s Dan Bejar Announces 2023 Solo Tour

January 17, 2023

mastodon gojira 2023 tour

Mastodon and Gojira Announce 2023 North American Co-Headlining Tour

January 17, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Mandalorian and Grogu Head to Mandalore in Season 3 Trailer: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter