The Mars Volta Announce May 2023 US Tour

The Mars Volta have announced a May 2023 US tour with support from Teri Gender Bender.

The trek kicks off with an appearance at the Shaky Knees festival in Atlanta on May 6th and culminates with a set at the Welcome to Rockville Festival on May 21st in Daytona Beach, Florida. The two fests will bookend The Mars Volta’s headlining tour dates, as well as a previously announced May 12th show supporting Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Ticket pre-sales for select dates begin Wednesday (February 1st) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code CHORUS, while general sales begin Friday (February 3rd). For sold-out shows, you can pick up tickets via StubHub.

The Mars Volta’s core members Omar Rodriguez-Lopez and Cedric Bixler-Zavala effectively revived the band in 2022, releasing a self-titled comeback album and embarking on a US tour. Their tour kickoff date last September in Dallas marked the group’s first live appearance in 10 years.

As a prelude to the reunion, the band reissued its entire back catalog on vinyl in 2021 and also unearthed the lost album Landscape Tantrums, which featured unreleased material from the vaunted De-Loused in the Comatorium sessions.

Below you can see the full list of The Mars Volta’s 2023 US tour dates. Get tickets via Ticketmaster or StubHub.

The Mars Volta’s 2023 US Tour Dates:

05/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival #

05/09 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion ^

05/10 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center ^

05/12 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium *

05/13 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre ^

05/14 – El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre ^

05/16 – San Antonio, TX @ Tech Port Center + Arena ^

05/18 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater ^

05/19 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall ^

05/21 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville #

# = festival gig

* = supporting Red Hot Chili Peppers

^ = headlining, with support from Teri Gender Bender