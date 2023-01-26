FOX Renews The Simpsons for Two More Seasons

The Simpsons’ remarkable run will continue for at least two more seasons as FOX has handed down a fresh renewal of the animated comedy.

Already the record holder for longest-running animated TV series, The Simpsons will now air through the 2024-2025 broadcast season — which will mark its 36th season.

While The Simpsons’ ratings and critical appeal have waned in recent years, it remains a lucrative property for FOX. Aside from the show’s merchandising, the network also rakes in millions from its distribution deal with Disney — where all previous seasons of The Simpsons call home.

Advertisement

Related Video

Along with The Simpsons, FOX has also renewed Family Guy for a 22nd and 23rd season, and Bob’s Burgers for a 14th and 15th season.

“Across 750 episodes of The Simpsons, 400 episodes of Family Guy and 250 episodes of Bob’s Burgers, we couldn’t be more proud to continue delivering these three animated hits with the most brilliant teams in animation. Our relationship with Fox over the past three decades has allowed this trio of shows to thrive, grow and deliver immeasurable moments of hilarious and irreverent entertainment for fans, and we are absolutely thrilled that Fox is doubling down on each of these iconic shows,” said Marci Proietto, executive VP of 20th Television Animation (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Season 33 of The Simpsons proved especially noteworthy with the addition of the show’s first-ever deaf voice actor, Kerry Washington joining the cast as Bart’s new teacher, and guest appearances from Billie Eilish and The Weeknd.