The Smile Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates

A 14-date run taking place this summer

Thom Yorke of The Smile
The Smile, photo by Bryan Lasky
January 30, 2023 | 8:52am ET

    The Smile, the band featuring Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, and Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner, have announced a new run of North American tour dates taking place this summer.

    The 14-city jaunt includes The Smile’s first-ever show in Mexico City, as well as dates in Austin, Miami, New York City, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Kansas City, and more. Check out the full schedule below.

    Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, February 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Alternatively, tickets will be available via Stubhub.

    The Smile have also announced a new vinyl-only live EP collecting recordings from the band’s 2022 European tour. Aptly titled Europe: Live Recordings 2022, it’s due for release on March 10th via XL Recordings (pre-order here).

    Last year, The Smile unveiled their debut album,  A Light for Attracting Attention. To further support the release, the trio recently appeared on NPR’s Tiny Desk for a three-song set.

    The Smile 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/22 – Mexico City, MX @ National Auditorium
    06/25 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
    06/29 – Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center
    06/30 – St Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
    07/02 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
    07/03 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
    07/05 – Richmond, VA @ The National
    07/07 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
    07/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
    07/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
    07/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom
    07/15 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
    07/19 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre
    07/20 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory

