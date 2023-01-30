The Smile Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates

The Smile, the band featuring Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, and Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner, have announced a new run of North American tour dates taking place this summer.
The 14-city jaunt includes The Smile’s first-ever show in Mexico City, as well as dates in Austin, Miami, New York City, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Kansas City, and more. Check out the full schedule below.
Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, February 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Alternatively, tickets will be available via Stubhub.
The Smile have also announced a new vinyl-only live EP collecting recordings from the band’s 2022 European tour. Aptly titled Europe: Live Recordings 2022, it’s due for release on March 10th via XL Recordings (pre-order here).
Last year, The Smile unveiled their debut album, A Light for Attracting Attention. To further support the release, the trio recently appeared on NPR’s Tiny Desk for a three-song set.
The Smile 2023 Tour Dates:
06/22 – Mexico City, MX @ National Auditorium
06/25 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
06/29 – Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center
06/30 – St Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
07/02 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
07/03 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
07/05 – Richmond, VA @ The National
07/07 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
07/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
07/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
07/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom
07/15 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
07/19 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre
07/20 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory