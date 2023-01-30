The Smile Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates

The Smile, the band featuring Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, and Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner, have announced a new run of North American tour dates taking place this summer.

The 14-city jaunt includes The Smile’s first-ever show in Mexico City, as well as dates in Austin, Miami, New York City, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Kansas City, and more. Check out the full schedule below.

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, February 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Alternatively, tickets will be available via Stubhub.

The Smile have also announced a new vinyl-only live EP collecting recordings from the band’s 2022 European tour. Aptly titled Europe: Live Recordings 2022, it’s due for release on March 10th via XL Recordings (pre-order here).

Last year, The Smile unveiled their debut album, A Light for Attracting Attention. To further support the release, the trio recently appeared on NPR’s Tiny Desk for a three-song set.

The Smile 2023 Tour Dates:

06/22 – Mexico City, MX @ National Auditorium

06/25 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

06/29 – Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center

06/30 – St Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

07/02 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

07/03 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

07/05 – Richmond, VA @ The National

07/07 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

07/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

07/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

07/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom

07/15 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

07/19 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre

07/20 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory

