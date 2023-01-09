The Strokes’ Fab Moretti and Tool’s Danny Carey to Sit in with Seth Meyers’ 8G Band

Late Night with Seth Meyers has booked a couple of high-profile drummers to sit in with the 8G Band this month. The Strokes’ Fab Moretti and Tool’s Danny Carey will bring their talents to the nighttime NBC talk show for one week each.

Fans can catch Moretti starting tonight (January 9th) and running through Thursday (January 12th). The Strokes’ stickman previously filled the 8G Band drum seat for a week in 2016.

Carey will jump behind the kit on January 23rd and stick around through January 26th. Like Moretti, the Tool drummer also previously performed with the 8G band in 2016.

The Strokes have been working on a new album with legendary producer Rick Rubin. The forthcoming LP will be the follow-up to 2020’s The New Abnormal. As of now, the band has a handful of dates supporting Red Hot Chili Peppers on its 2023 itinerary, along with a few festival appearances.

Tool, meanwhile, released their last album, Fear Inoculum, in 2019. Carey and company were recently announced as co-headliners of the 2023 Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida, in May.

Late Night with Seth Meyers airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. ET on NBC.