Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

The War on Drugs Perform “Victim” on Austin City Limits: Exclusive

The full episode premieres on January 28th

Advertisement
the war on drugs victim austin city limits exclusive performance
The War on Drugs, photo by Scott Newton/Austin City Limits
January 27, 2023 | 10:00am ET

    Beloved live music show Austin City Limits continues its 48th season on PBS this week with a performance from The War on Drugs. The band’s full set doesn’t air until January 28th, but until then, Consequence has an exclusive premiere of their rendition of “Victim,” which you can watch below.

    The War on Drugs had no shortage of instruments for their Austin City Limits taping. In front of the iconic (replicated) backdrop of the city’s skyline, the band bring I Don’t Live Here Anymore cut “Victim” to life with both organic piano and glitchy synths, slowly building from a mid-tempo number to a rapturous explosion of electric guitar and saxophone.

    The band first performed on the PBS program in 2015, and for their latest taping, they focused on their last two records, 2017’s A Deeper Understanding and 2021’s I Don’t Live Here Anymore. Nodding to the show’s impact as a rare network television display of live music, singer Adam Granduciel revealed, “Growing up without cable TV, this is one of the only things I grew up watching.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The War on Drugs’ full Austin City Limits performance premieres on PBS on Saturday, January 28th at 8:00 p.m. ET. It will become available to stream online later that evening at 12:00 a.m. ET. New episodes of the show air weekly, with the rest of Season 48 promising performances from Pavement, Maren Morris, and Spoon, as well as a Hall of Fame tribute to Joe Ely.

Advertisement

Latest Stories

sheryl crow brandi carlile if it makes you happy country pop rock music listen stream austin city limits acl

Brandi Carlile Covers Sheryl Crow's "If It Makes You Happy" at ACL Hall of Fame: Exclusive

January 6, 2023

Bryce Dessner Mateo's Freedom Bardo soundtrack

Bryce Dessner Discusses Composing "Mateo's Freedom" for the Bardo Soundtrack: Exclusive

December 8, 2022

rita wilson sebastian yatra til you're home man called otto

Rita Wilson Shares Origins of New Single "Til You're Home" Featuring Sebastián Yatra: Exclusive

December 2, 2022

Origins Briston Maroney Harvard

Briston Maroney Shares Origins of New Video "Harvard": Exclusive

November 17, 2022

Captain Kirk Douglas Heart Over The Ocean

The Roots' Captain Kirk Douglas Shares Origins of New Single "Over The Ocean": Exclusive

November 15, 2022

Black Star So Be It new music video premiere exclusive

Black Star Premiere Music Video for "So Be It": Exclusive

November 11, 2022

patrick stump fall out boy spidey and his amazing friends christmas song merry spidey christmas

Patrick Stump Shares the Origins of His Marvel Holiday Song "Merry Spidey Christmas": Exclusive

November 10, 2022

hozier blood upon the snow god of war ragnarok video game soundtrack song

Hozier on His New Song for God of War: Ragnarök, "Blood Upon the Snow": Exclusive

November 8, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The War on Drugs Perform "Victim" on Austin City Limits: Exclusive

Menu Shop Search Newsletter