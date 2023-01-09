The White Stripes’ Elephant Gets New Mono Mix for 20th Anniversary

Jack White’s Third Man Records will mark the 20th anniversary of The White Stripes’ Elephant by releasing a new mono mix of the album and previously unheard material.

The latest release from Third Man’s Vault subscription service, Elephant XX is highlighted by an all-new mono mix from White and Bill Skibbe. Pulled from the original multitrack tapes, the mix contains previously unheard elements, such as an extra four bars at the end of “Seven Nation Army,” a lost lyric edited out of “Girl, You Have No Faith In Medicine?” and studio banter. The 2xLP set is pressed on opaque white and opaque red vinyl.

Accompanying the mono mix is a 7-inch containing White’s original solo demos of “Hypnotize” and an early version of “You’ve Got Her In Your Pocket.” Also included is a DVD containing a multi-camera Japanese live performance from 2003, a previously unseen interview with Jack and Meg White, and more. And to tie it all together, the anniversary package includes a a 28-page booklet containing previously unshared photos from the Elephant album cover shoot, backstage photos, handwritten lyrics, concert posters, proposed/abandoned tracklists, and more.

Below, watch a teaser trailer for Elephant XX featuring White.

Subscriptions to Third Man’s Vault are now open through January 31st. Previously, Third Man released companion albums for The White Stripes’ self-titled debut album, De Stijl, and White Blood Cells.

Elephant XX Artwork:

Elephant XX Tracklist:

2 x LP

01. Seven Nation Army

02. Black Math

03. There’s No Home For You Here

04. I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself

05. In The Cold, Cold Night

06. I Want To Be The Boy To Warm Your Mother’s Heart

07. You’ve Got Her In Your Pocket

08. Ball And Biscuit

09. The Hardest Button To Button

10. Little Acorns

11. Hypnotize

12. The Air Near My Fingers

13. Girl, You Have No Faith In Medicine

14. It’s True That We Love One Another

* all songs newly mixed in MONO by Jack White and Bill Skibbe

7-inch

01. Hypnotize (solo demo mix 1)

02. Hypnotize (solo demo mix 3)

03. You’ve Got Her In Your Pocket (take one)

Elephant Era Video Artifacts DVD:

– “It’s True That We Love One Another” Toe Rag Studio recording footage

– Live @ Shibuya Ax, Tokyo 10/21/03

Black Math

Dead Leaves and The Dirty Ground

I Think I Smell A Rat/Take A Whiff On Me

– Jack and Meg Interview 10/22/03

– Live @ Shibuya Ax, Tokyo 10/22/03

I Wanna Be Your Dog (The Stooges)

Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground

Black Math

Cannon/John The Revelator

Ball And Biscuit

In The Cold, Cold Night

“The Hardest Button To Button” 8mm film reel