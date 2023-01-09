Menu
The White Stripes’ Elephant Gets New Mono Mix for 20th Anniversary

Elephant XX is the latest Vault release from Jack White's Third Man Records

The White Stripes in 2003
The White Stripes, photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty
January 9, 2023 | 10:45am ET

    Jack White’s Third Man Records will mark the 20th anniversary of The White StripesElephant by releasing a new mono mix of the album and previously unheard material.

    The latest release from Third Man’s Vault subscription service, Elephant XX is highlighted by an all-new mono mix from White and Bill Skibbe. Pulled from the original multitrack tapes, the mix contains previously unheard elements, such as an extra four bars at the end of “Seven Nation Army,” a lost lyric edited out of “Girl, You Have No Faith In Medicine?” and studio banter. The 2xLP set is pressed on opaque white and opaque red vinyl.

    Accompanying the mono mix is a 7-inch containing White’s original solo demos of “Hypnotize” and an early version of “You’ve Got Her In Your Pocket.” Also included is a DVD containing a multi-camera Japanese live performance from 2003, a previously unseen interview with Jack and Meg White, and more. And to tie it all together, the anniversary package includes a a 28-page booklet containing previously unshared photos from the Elephant album cover shoot, backstage photos, handwritten lyrics, concert posters, proposed/abandoned tracklists, and more.

    Related Video

    Below, watch a teaser trailer for Elephant XX featuring White.

    Subscriptions to Third Man’s Vault are now open through January 31st. Previously, Third Man released companion albums for The White Stripes’ self-titled debut album, De Stijl, and White Blood Cells.

    Elephant XX Artwork:

    Elephant XX

    Elephant XX Tracklist:
    2 x LP
    01. Seven Nation Army
    02. Black Math
    03. There’s No Home For You Here
    04. I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself
    05. In The Cold, Cold Night
    06. I Want To Be The Boy To Warm Your Mother’s Heart
    07. You’ve Got Her In Your Pocket
    08. Ball And Biscuit
    09. The Hardest Button To Button
    10. Little Acorns
    11. Hypnotize
    12. The Air Near My Fingers
    13. Girl, You Have No Faith In Medicine
    14. It’s True That We Love One Another

    * all songs newly mixed in MONO by Jack White and Bill Skibbe

    7-inch
    01. Hypnotize (solo demo mix 1)
    02. Hypnotize (solo demo mix 3)
    03. You’ve Got Her In Your Pocket (take one)

    Elephant Era Video Artifacts DVD:
    – “It’s True That We Love One Another” Toe Rag Studio recording footage
    – Live @ Shibuya Ax, Tokyo 10/21/03
    Black Math
    Dead Leaves and The Dirty Ground
    I Think I Smell A Rat/Take A Whiff On Me
    – Jack and Meg Interview 10/22/03
    – Live @ Shibuya Ax, Tokyo 10/22/03
    I Wanna Be Your Dog (The Stooges)
    Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground
    Black Math
    Cannon/John The Revelator
    Ball And Biscuit
    In The Cold, Cold Night
    “The Hardest Button To Button” 8mm film reel

