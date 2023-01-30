Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Theo Rossi joins Kyle Meredith to talk about the success of Emily the Criminal and why it has resonated with so many people.

The Sons of Anarchy actor discusses what leads people to turn to crime when faced with insurmountable debt and hardship as seen in the film, how acting pulled him away from his own criminal activity in his youth, and of course working alongside Aubrey Plaza.

Rossi goes on to tell us about his love of watching hours of classic commercials and being part of the Star Wars and Marvel universes.

Listen to Theo Rossi talk about Emily the Criminal and more in the new episode above, or watch the full chat below.