Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Theo Rossi on Emily the Criminal, Tales of the Jedi, and Classic Commercials

The Sons of Anarchy and Luke Cage actor talks about starring alongside Aubrey Plaza

Advertisement
Theo Rossi Emily The Criminal interview podcast Kyle Meredith
Kyle Meredith with Theo Rossi, photo by Payton Ruddock
Consequence Staff
January 30, 2023 | 10:58am ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Theo Rossi joins Kyle Meredith to talk about the success of Emily the Criminal and why it has resonated with so many people.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The Sons of Anarchy actor discusses what leads people to turn to crime when faced with insurmountable debt and hardship as seen in the film, how acting pulled him away from his own criminal activity in his youth, and of course working alongside Aubrey Plaza.

    Rossi goes on to tell us about his love of watching hours of classic commercials and being part of the Star Wars and Marvel universes.

    Listen to Theo Rossi talk about Emily the Criminal and more in the new episode above, or watch the full chat below. As always, please take the time to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

    Advertisement

Advertisement

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Alvvays Blue Rev Molly rankin podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Alvvays’ Molly Rankin on Blue Rev, Feeling Older Than Her Years, and R.E.M.

January 27, 2023

kimbra A Reckoning interview kyle meredith with podcast

Kimbra on A Reckoning, Chaos, and Vulnerability

January 25, 2023

Monica Bellucci Maria Callas Kyle Meredith podcast interview

Monica Bellucci on Maria Callas, Mafia Mamma with Toni Collette, and The Matrix

January 23, 2023

Kurtwood Smith that '90s show interview podcast Kyle Meredith

Kurtwood Smith on That '90s Show, Robocop, and Patriot

January 20, 2023

kyle meredith david crosby

David Crosby on Songwriting, Growing Old, and His Lasting Legacy

January 19, 2023

Dave Rowntree radio songs blue podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Dave Rowntree on Radio Songs, Making Friends with Machines, and Blur Reunion

January 18, 2023

Charlie Mackesy on Animating The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse for Apple TV kyle meredith

Charlie Mackesy on Animating The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse for Apple TV+

January 16, 2023

rob lowe dog gone kyle meredith with interview

Rob Lowe on Dog Gone, West Wing, and 9-1-1: Lonestar

January 13, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Theo Rossi on Emily the Criminal, Tales of the Jedi, and Classic Commercials

Menu Shop Search Newsletter