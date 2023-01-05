Theophilus London has been found “safe and well” a week after his family filed a missing persons report with the Los Angeles Police Department.

“We have found Theo he is safe and well,” his cousin Mikhail Noel wrote in an Instagram post early Thursday morning. “At this time the family would love prayers and privacy. Thank you all!!!”

London’s family filed a missing persons report on December 27th, after having not spoken to the 35-year-old rapper since July 2022. He was last seen in the “Skid Row” area of Los Angeles in the middle of October.

London released his debut album, Timez Are Weird These Days, in 2011. He followed that with Vibes (which was executive produced by Kanye West) in 2014 and Bebey in 2020.