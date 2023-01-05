Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Theophilus London Found “Safe” After Being Reported Missing

His family had filed a missing persons report last week

Advertisement
Theophilus London missing
Theophilus London, photo courtesy of his representatives
January 5, 2023 | 8:59am ET

    Theophilus London has been found “safe and well” a week after his family filed a missing persons report with the Los Angeles Police Department.

    “We have found Theo he is safe and well,” his cousin Mikhail Noel wrote in an Instagram post early Thursday morning. “At this time the family would love prayers and privacy. Thank you all!!!”

    London’s family filed a missing persons report on December 27th, after having not spoken to the 35-year-old rapper since July 2022. He was last seen in the “Skid Row” area of Los Angeles in the middle of October.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    London released his debut album, Timez Are Weird These Days, in 2011. He followed that with Vibes (which was executive produced by Kanye West) in 2014 and Bebey in 2020.

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Shania Twain

Shania Twain Comes Galloping in With New Single "Giddy Up!": Stream

January 5, 2023

Journey with Gregg Rolie in 1979

Journey's Original Keyboardist Gregg Rolie to Join Band on Upcoming Tour

January 4, 2023

Dee Snider frontmen vs. singers

Dee Snider: Robert Plant and Ronnie James Dio Not "Great Frontmen" Despite Being "Great Singers"

January 4, 2023

marilyn manson ashley morgan smithline sexual assault case dismissed legal news alternative rock

Judge Dismisses Ashley Morgan Smithline's Case Against Marilyn Manson

January 4, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Theophilus London Found "Safe" After Being Reported Missing

Menu Shop Search Newsletter