Tim Allen Flashes Home Improvement Co-Star Patricia Richardson in Resurfaced Clip

A newly resurfaced video shows Tim Allen flashing Home Improvement co-star Patricia Richardson in what TMZ describes as a “playful blooper.”

In the clip obtained by TMZ, Allen is wearing a kilt. When he asks Richardson how it looks, she replies, “Hangs long, I just wish it was shorter” — prompting Allen to lift up the kilt and Richardson to scream.

Richardson told TMZ that Allen was wearing boxer shorts underneath the kilt. “People ask me what was under the kilt when he flashed me, he was well dressed under there, I was just shocked that he lifted the kilt, not by a man in boxer shorts,” she explained.

The resurfaced clip comes days after Home Improvement actress Pamela Anderson accused Allen of flashing his penis at her backstage. “On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably,” Anderson writes in her new memoir Love, Pamela

Allen has denied the claim, saying in a statement: “No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing.”