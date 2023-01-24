Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Tim Allen Flashes Home Improvement Co-Star Patricia Richardson in Resurfaced Clip

Earlier this week, Pamela Anderson accused Allen of flashing his penis at her backstage

Advertisement
Tim Allen "flashes" Patricia Richardson
Tim Allen “flashes” Patricia Richardson, photo via TMZ
Consequence Staff
January 24, 2023 | 2:33pm ET

    A newly resurfaced video shows Tim Allen flashing Home Improvement co-star Patricia Richardson in what TMZ describes as a “playful blooper.”

    In the clip obtained by TMZ, Allen is wearing a kilt. When he asks Richardson how it looks, she replies, “Hangs long, I just wish it was shorter” — prompting Allen to lift up the kilt and Richardson to scream.

    Richardson told TMZ that Allen was wearing boxer shorts underneath the kilt. “People ask me what was under the kilt when he flashed me, he was well dressed under there, I was just shocked that he lifted the kilt, not by a man in boxer shorts,” she explained.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The resurfaced clip comes days after Home Improvement actress Pamela Anderson accused Allen of flashing his penis at her backstage.  “On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably,” Anderson writes in her new memoir Love, Pamela

    Allen has denied the claim, saying in a statement: “No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing.”

Advertisement

More on this topic

Latest Stories

justin roiland adult swim

Adult Swim Cuts Ties with Justin Roiland, Will Recast Rick and Morty Roles

January 24, 2023

dave chappelle comedy shows act of defiance n-word transhpobe

Dave Chappelle Claims Going to See His Comedy Shows Is "Huge Act of Defiance"

January 24, 2023

madonna biopic no longer in development scrapped julia garner movie film pop music news

Madonna Biopic No Longer In Development

January 24, 2023

Avatar 2023 tour

Avatar Announce 2023 US Tour with Veil of Maya and Orbit Culture

January 24, 2023

belle and sebastian cancel north american tour dates 2023 indie pop rock music news

Belle and Sebastian Cancel North American Tour Dates Due to Stuart Murdoch's Health

January 24, 2023

bjork daughter isadora new song bergmal stream listen

Björk’s Daughter Ísadóra Shares Debut Solo Song "bergmál": Stream

January 24, 2023

Dave Matthews Band Walk Around the Moon new album artwork tracklist 2023 tour dates Madman’s Eyes new song stream

Dave Matthews Band Announce New Album Walk Around the Moon, 2023 Summer Tour

January 24, 2023

chris clark sus dog artwork new song town crank electronic music news

Clark Announces New Thom Yorke-Produced Album Sus Dog, Shares "Town Crank": Stream

January 24, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Tim Allen Flashes Home Improvement Co-Star Patricia Richardson in Resurfaced Clip

Menu Shop Search Newsletter