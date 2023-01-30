Tim Allen Denies Pamela Anderson Allegations, Insists She’s a “Fun Girl”

Tim Allen has once again denied Pamela Anderson’s allegation that he flashed her on the set of Home Improvement.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Allen called Anderson “a great co-worker” and “a fun girl.”

However, regarding the allegation, Allen said “everybody at ABC is a little disappointed in her… memory, put it that way. All of us at Disney/ABC, really…”

Advertisement

Related Video

Home Improvement aired for eight seasons on ABC between 1991 and 1999. Allen maintains a relationship with ABC’s parent company, Disney, through his ongoing role on the Disney+ series The Santa Clauses.

In her new memoir, Love, Pamela, Anderson accused Allen of flashing his penis at her during the early days of Home Improvement. (Anderson played Lisa, Binford’s first “Tool Girl,” on the first two seasons.)

“On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably,” Anderson recalled.

Advertisement

In a previous statement to Variety, Allen denied the claim, saying: “No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing.” (Following Anderson’s allegation, a ‘playful blooper’ of Allen flashing Home Improvement co-star Patricia Richardson resurfaced last week.)

Anderson also addressed the alleged incident during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show. “It’s funny, why would he deny that, of all things?”

After allegedly flashing her, Anderson said Allen “felt really awkward the rest of the day… like a little boy who did something wrong.

Advertisement

“I was shocked he said he didn’t do it. How could I make that up? He’s the comedian.”