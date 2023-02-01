Menu
Tom Hanks and Robin Wright to Be De-Aged with Deepfake Technology in New Robert Zemeckis Film

Zemeckis has teamed with Metaphysic Live, the company behind those viral Tom Cruise deepfakes

tom hanks robin wright de-aged
Tom Hanks (photo by Dick Thomas Johnson) and Robin Wright (photo by Georges Biard)
January 31, 2023 | 7:42pm ET

    Robert Zemeckis has enlisted Tom Hanks and Robin Wright for his new film, and if those award-winning actors weren’t enough, he’s also called upon AI technology to de-age the stars for the project.

    Zemeckis is adapting Richard McGuire’s graphic novel Here, which follows inhabitants of a single room over the course of several years. In order to make the passing of time as realistic as possible, he’ll be working with the company Metaphysic Live, which famously created those deepfakes of Tom Cruise in 2021.

    The technology uses faceswaps and de-aging effects on actors’ live performances to make performers appear completely different — without the help of extra visual effects. Metaphysic co-founder Chris Ume will serve as AI supervisor on the film, while chief innovation officer Jo Plaete will serve as Metaphysic VFX supervisor.

    Related Video

    “I’ve always been attracted to technology that helps me to tell a story. With Here, the film simply wouldn’t work without our actors seamlessly transforming into younger versions of themselves. Metaphysic’s AI tools do exactly that, in ways that were previously impossible,” Zemeckis said in a statement. “Having tested every flavor of face replacement and de-aging technology available today, Metaphysic are clearly the global leaders in feature-quality AI content and the perfect choice for this incredibly challenging, emotional film.”

    Paul Bettany and Kelly Reilly round out the cast of Here, which is scheduled for a 2024 release. Before that, Zemeckis and Hanks teamed up for a new Pinocchio movie, which dropped on Disney+ last year.

