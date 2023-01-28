Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Tom Verlaine, Frontman of Television, Dead at 73

He passed away following a "brief illness"

Advertisement
Tom Verlaine of Television
Tom Verlaine of Television, photo by Roberta Bayley/Redferns
January 28, 2023 | 5:23pm ET

    Tom Verlaine, frontman of seminal guitar rock band Television, has died at the age of 73.

    Verlaine passed away on Saturday following a “brief illness,” according to Jesse Paris Smith, the daughter of Patti Smith. “He died peacefully in New York City, surrounded by close friends. His vision and his imagination will be missed,” Smith said in a statement.

    With his bandmates Richard Lloyd, Fred Smith, and Billy Ficca, Verlaine co-founded Television in 1973 and quickly became one of the defining acts of the burgeoning punk and new wave scenes in New York City. Their debut album, Marquee Moon, released in 1977, is considered a classic of the genre, and has been cited as an influence by countless musicians.

    Related Video

    Verlaine’s distinctive guitar playing, marked by its intricate and often experimental style, was a major factor in Television’s sound, and his poetic and introspective lyrics helped to set the band apart from their contemporaries.

    Advertisement

    After Television disbanded in 1978, Verlaine released several solo albums, many of which received critical acclaim, and he continued to tour and perform throughout his career.

    This is a developing story…

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

u2 with or without you

U2 Share Reimagined Version of "With or Without You": Stream

January 28, 2023

rick ross teslas police government autopilot

Rick Ross Refuses to Ride in Teslas Because They Might Drive Him to the Police

January 27, 2023

Silent Running Gorillaz

Song of the Week: Gorillaz Dazzle on the Hypnotic "Silent Running" with Adeleye Omotayo

January 27, 2023

harry styles rips pants onstage pop music news funny video watch

Harry Styles Rips Pants Onstage at Los Angeles Show: Watch

January 27, 2023

Airbourne Joel O'Keeffe video interview

Airbourne's Joel O'Keeffe on Return to Touring, New Album Plans, and AC/DC's Longevity

January 27, 2023

Bluey Dance Mode new album artwork tracklist song stream

Bluey Announces New Album Dance Mode, Shares Title Track: Stream

January 27, 2023

Overkill new album 2023

Overkill Announce New Album Scorched, Unleash "The Surgeon": Stream

January 27, 2023

Jane's Addiction Dave Navarro Josh Klinghoffer

Jane's Addiction Recruit Josh Klinghoffer to Fill in for Ailing Dave Navarro on Upcoming Shows

January 27, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Tom Verlaine, Frontman of Television, Dead at 73

Menu Shop Search Newsletter