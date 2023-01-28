Tom Verlaine, Frontman of Television, Dead at 73

Tom Verlaine, frontman of seminal guitar rock band Television, has died at the age of 73.

Verlaine passed away on Saturday following a “brief illness,” according to Jesse Paris Smith, the daughter of Patti Smith. “He died peacefully in New York City, surrounded by close friends. His vision and his imagination will be missed,” Smith said in a statement.

With his bandmates Richard Lloyd, Fred Smith, and Billy Ficca, Verlaine co-founded Television in 1973 and quickly became one of the defining acts of the burgeoning punk and new wave scenes in New York City. Their debut album, Marquee Moon, released in 1977, is considered a classic of the genre, and has been cited as an influence by countless musicians.

Related Video

Verlaine’s distinctive guitar playing, marked by its intricate and often experimental style, was a major factor in Television’s sound, and his poetic and introspective lyrics helped to set the band apart from their contemporaries.

Advertisement

After Television disbanded in 1978, Verlaine released several solo albums, many of which received critical acclaim, and he continued to tour and perform throughout his career.

This is a developing story…