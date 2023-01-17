TOMORROW X TOGETHER Announce “ACT : SWEET MIRAGE” 2023 World Tour

TOMORROW X TOGETHER are already gearing up for their second trek around the globe with their newly-announced “ACT : SWEET MIRAGE” tour. The K-pop stars are scheduled for 21 shows across 13 cities in Asia and the U.S.

The Artist of the Month alums will kick things off in Seoul on March 25th. Their Asian leg will take them to Singapore, Taiwan, and Japan before they come to the US. Stateside, the group will make stops in cities including Charlotte, DC, and San Antonio, before the finale on May 27th in Los Angeles. See the full itinerary for the “ACT : SWEET MIRAGE” 2023 tour dates below.

Venues will be announced soon, as will more dates on TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s next world tour. Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster or Stubhub; specific details are still forthcoming.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER will release their 5th EP, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION, on January 27th. Last July, members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai chatted with Consequence about performing in the US.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER 2023 Tour Dates:

03/25 – Seoul, KR

03/26 – Seoul, KR

04/01 – Singapore, SG

04/05 – Taipei, TW

04/14 – Osaka, JP

04/15 – Osaka, JP

04/18 – Saitama, JP

04/19 – Saitama, JP

04/25 – Kanagawa, JP

04/29 – Aichi, JP

04/30 – Aichi, JP

05/06 – Charlotte, NC

05/09 – Belmont Park, NY

05/10 – Belmont Park, NY

05/16 – Washington, DC

05/19 – Duluth, GA

05/20 – Duluth, GA

05/23 – San Antonio, TX

05/24 – San Antonio, TX

05/27 – Los Angeles, CA