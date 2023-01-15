In one of the best trick combos ever pulled, Goldfinger brought out Tony Hawk to perform “Superman,” their standout single that appeared on the original Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater video game soundtrack.

The skateboarding legend joined the veteran ska band on-stage at their show in Anaheim, California on January 14th, and was introduced by Goldfinger frontman John Feldmann as “Mr. Tony Fucking Hawk” before ceding the mic to him completely. He kicked off the rendition by calmly asking the crowd “How are you?” before the band abruptly launched into the track while Hawk, still gathering speed, casually added “I hope you know this song. Are you ready? Here we go.”

Though Hawk still makes for a better skater than singer, the performance was a symbolic gesture that celebrated the long-running connection between the two entities thanks to Goldfinger’s career-making inclusion on the 1999 video game soundtrack. Hawk alluded to that fateful decision before he left the stage, saying, “That song has defined our video game series for decades. It’s been an honor to finally join these guys.”

Advertisement

Related Video

He also signed off with a challenge to the audience: “Do a kickflip!” Courtsey of Consequence reader Eric Girard, watch footage of the performance and Hawk’s remarks afterwards below.

Hawk’s recent collab with Goldfinger is not the first time he has taken a skate down memory lane with Pro Skater’s playlists in mind. Aside from “Superman,” he previously “covered” Millencolin’s “No Cigar,” featured on the soundtrack for 2000’s Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2, and starred in the accompanying music video, which recreated the retro graphics from the game’s early iterations.

“Superman” was also included on the 2020 remaster of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2.