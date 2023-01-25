Assault Charge Against Tool’s Danny Carey Dismissed

Prosecutors in Kansas City, Missouri have dismissed an assault charge against Tool drummer Danny Carey, according to Fox 4 KC.

Carey was arrested in December 2021 after allegedly getting into an altercation with an employee working security at the Kansas City airport. He was booked for misdemeanor assault and faced a fine of up to $13,900.

The court did not provide a reason for the dismissal of the case.

This week, Carey is sitting in with the 8G Band on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Next up, Tool will headline Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida and Sonic Temple in Columbus, Ohio. Tickets are available here.

