Tori Amos Announces 2023 US Tour

Tori Amos has announced a Summer 2023 US tour in further support of her 2021 album Ocean to Ocean.

Kicking off on June 17th in West Palm Beach, Florida, the trek will also include a two-night stand at New York City’s Beacon Theatre and stops in Nashville, Boston, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping on July 28th in Seattle. See the full itinerary below.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale taking place one day earlier (use access code CHORUS). Alternatively, tickets are available via StubHub.

Related Video

“I am truly excited to be coming back to the US on the ‘Ocean to Ocean Tour’ this summer with my amazing bandmates Jon Evans and Ash Soan,” Amos said in a statement. “We are so looking forward to playing iconic venues once again such as The Greek in LA, Red Rocks and especially Wolf Trap, where I saw so many shows growing up in neighboring Maryland. As I write this, I’m training hard as we head to Europe in March before then heading back to the States in June.”

Advertisement

Last year, Amos commemorated the 30th anniversary of her debut album, Little Earthquakes, with a graphic novel containing stories inspired by the record, written by authors like Margaret Atwood, Neil Gaiman, and more.

Tori Amos 2023 Tour Dates:

03/25 – Edinburgh, UK @ Queens Hall

03/27 – Belfast, IE @ The Ulster Hall

03/28 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre

03/29 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre

03/31 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

04/01 – Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange

04/03 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

04/05 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

04/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Carré

04/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Carré

04/09 – Bremen, DE @ Metropol Theatre

04/10 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

04/11 – Halle, DE @ Georg-Friedrich-Händel-Halle

04/13 – Milan, IT @ Teatro degli Arcimboldi

04/14 – Lyon, FR @ Radiant

04/16 – Munich, DE @ Gasteig Philharmonie

04/18 – Hamburg, DE @ Laeiszhalle

04/19 – Frankfurt, DE @ Alte Oper

04/20 – Paris, FR @ Olympia

04/22 – Lille, FR @ Théâtre Sébastopol

04/24 – Copenhagen, DK @ The Royal Danish Theatre

04/25 – Oslo, NO @ Konserthuset

04/28 – Katowice, PL @ Spodek

04/29 – St Pölten, AT @ Festspielhaus

04/30 – Zurich, CH @ Volkshaus

06/17 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Kravis Center

06/18 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

06/20 – New Orleans, LA @ Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts

06/22 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre

06/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

06/24 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

06/26 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

06/28 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

06/29 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

07/01 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

07/02 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts

07/05 – Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap

07/06 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre

07/08 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Mainstage Theater

07/09 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

07/11 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

07/12 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace

07/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

07/15 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater

07/17 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

07/18 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium

07/19 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center

07/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

07/22 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

07/23 – San Diego @ Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay

07/25 – Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery

07/26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

07/28 – Seattle, WA @ TBD