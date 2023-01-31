Tori Amos Announces 2023 US Tour

Tori Amos has announced a Summer 2023 US tour in further support of her 2021 album Ocean to Ocean.
Kicking off on June 17th in West Palm Beach, Florida, the trek will also include a two-night stand at New York City’s Beacon Theatre and stops in Nashville, Boston, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping on July 28th in Seattle. See the full itinerary below.
Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale taking place one day earlier (use access code CHORUS). Alternatively, tickets are available via StubHub.
“I am truly excited to be coming back to the US on the ‘Ocean to Ocean Tour’ this summer with my amazing bandmates Jon Evans and Ash Soan,” Amos said in a statement. “We are so looking forward to playing iconic venues once again such as The Greek in LA, Red Rocks and especially Wolf Trap, where I saw so many shows growing up in neighboring Maryland. As I write this, I’m training hard as we head to Europe in March before then heading back to the States in June.”
Last year, Amos commemorated the 30th anniversary of her debut album, Little Earthquakes, with a graphic novel containing stories inspired by the record, written by authors like Margaret Atwood, Neil Gaiman, and more.
Tori Amos 2023 Tour Dates:
03/25 – Edinburgh, UK @ Queens Hall
03/27 – Belfast, IE @ The Ulster Hall
03/28 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre
03/29 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre
03/31 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
04/01 – Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange
04/03 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
04/05 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal
04/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Carré
04/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Carré
04/09 – Bremen, DE @ Metropol Theatre
04/10 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
04/11 – Halle, DE @ Georg-Friedrich-Händel-Halle
04/13 – Milan, IT @ Teatro degli Arcimboldi
04/14 – Lyon, FR @ Radiant
04/16 – Munich, DE @ Gasteig Philharmonie
04/18 – Hamburg, DE @ Laeiszhalle
04/19 – Frankfurt, DE @ Alte Oper
04/20 – Paris, FR @ Olympia
04/22 – Lille, FR @ Théâtre Sébastopol
04/24 – Copenhagen, DK @ The Royal Danish Theatre
04/25 – Oslo, NO @ Konserthuset
04/28 – Katowice, PL @ Spodek
04/29 – St Pölten, AT @ Festspielhaus
04/30 – Zurich, CH @ Volkshaus
06/17 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Kravis Center
06/18 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
06/20 – New Orleans, LA @ Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts
06/22 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre
06/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
06/24 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
06/26 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
06/28 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
06/29 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
07/01 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
07/02 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts
07/05 – Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap
07/06 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre
07/08 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Mainstage Theater
07/09 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
07/11 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
07/12 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace
07/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
07/15 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater
07/17 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
07/18 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium
07/19 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center
07/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
07/22 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
07/23 – San Diego @ Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay
07/25 – Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery
07/26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
07/28 – Seattle, WA @ TBD