Tori Amos Announces 2023 US Tour

In support of 2021's Ocean to Ocean

2023 us summer tour dates
January 31, 2023 | 12:00pm ET

    Tori Amos has announced a Summer 2023 US tour in further support of her 2021 album Ocean to Ocean.

    Kicking off on June 17th in West Palm Beach, Florida, the trek will also include a two-night stand at New York City’s Beacon Theatre and stops in Nashville, Boston, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping on July 28th in Seattle. See the full itinerary below.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale taking place one day earlier (use access code CHORUS). Alternatively, tickets are available via StubHub.

    “I am truly excited to be coming back to the US on the ‘Ocean to Ocean Tour’ this summer with my amazing bandmates Jon Evans and Ash Soan,” Amos said in a statement. “We are so looking forward to playing iconic venues once again such as The Greek in LA, Red Rocks and especially Wolf Trap, where I saw so many shows growing up in neighboring Maryland. As I write this, I’m training hard as we head to Europe in March before then heading back to the States in June.”

    Last year, Amos commemorated the 30th anniversary of her debut album, Little Earthquakes, with a graphic novel containing stories inspired by the record, written by authors like Margaret Atwood, Neil Gaiman, and more.

    Tori Amos 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/25 – Edinburgh, UK @ Queens Hall
    03/27 – Belfast, IE @ The Ulster Hall
    03/28 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre
    03/29 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre
    03/31 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
    04/01 – Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange
    04/03 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
    04/05 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal
    04/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Carré
    04/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Carré
    04/09 – Bremen, DE @ Metropol Theatre
    04/10 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
    04/11 – Halle, DE @ Georg-Friedrich-Händel-Halle
    04/13 – Milan, IT @ Teatro degli Arcimboldi
    04/14 – Lyon, FR @ Radiant
    04/16 – Munich, DE @ Gasteig Philharmonie
    04/18 – Hamburg, DE @ Laeiszhalle
    04/19 – Frankfurt, DE @ Alte Oper
    04/20 – Paris, FR @ Olympia
    04/22 – Lille, FR @ Théâtre Sébastopol
    04/24 – Copenhagen, DK @ The Royal Danish Theatre
    04/25 – Oslo, NO @ Konserthuset
    04/28 – Katowice, PL @ Spodek
    04/29 – St Pölten, AT @ Festspielhaus
    04/30 – Zurich, CH @ Volkshaus
    06/17 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Kravis Center
    06/18 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
    06/20 – New Orleans, LA @ Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts
    06/22 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre
    06/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
    06/24 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    06/26 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
    06/28 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
    06/29 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
    07/01 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
    07/02 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts
    07/05 – Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap
    07/06 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre
    07/08 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Mainstage Theater
    07/09 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
    07/11 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
    07/12 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace
    07/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
    07/15 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater
    07/17 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
    07/18 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium
    07/19 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center
    07/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
    07/22 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
    07/23 – San Diego @ Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay
    07/25 – Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery
    07/26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
    07/28 – Seattle, WA @ TBD

Artists

