“Two Minutes to Late Night” has returned with a new cover of The Smashing Pumpkins’ “1979” featuring members of Touché Amoré, Deafheaven, AFI, and Alexisonfire.

The YouTube channel’s all-star cover series became a staple during the days of lockdown, gathering notable musicians to remotely record songs from home. As “Two Minutes to Late Night” plans to make its return as a live talk show next month at Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn, the cover collabs have become more infrequent, but no less star-studded.

For this heavy metal / post-hardcore take on “1979,” corpse-painted host and performer Gwarsenio Hall (aka Jordan Olds) tapped Touché Amoré’s Jeremy Bolm, who delivers a fine lead vocal performance and even reprises the car-ride shot of Billy Corgan from the original music video. The rest of the lineup for the cover is a veritable supergroup: Wade MacNeil of Alexisonfire on guitar and screams; AFI’s Hunter Burgan on bass; and Deafheaven’s Daniel Tracy on drums.

As mentioned, “Two Minutes to Late Night” will be back in-person at Brooklyn’s Saint Vitus Bar on February 14th. Bringing some of the YouTube energy to the stage, the evening will feature a live cover set performed by members of Baroness, Black Dahlia Murder, Dethklok, and more. More information can be found at this location.

Below you can watch the cover of The Smashing Pumpkins’ “1979.”