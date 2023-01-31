Trivium and Beartooth Announce 2023 US Co-Headlining Tour

Trivium and Beartooth have announced an extensive 2023 US co-headlining tour presented by Knotfest Roadshow.

Malevolence and Archetypes Collide will support the run, which kicks off April 21st in Tampa, Florida, and runs through June 15th in Seattle.

A Live Nation pre-sale begins today (January 31st) at noon ET via Ticketmaster using the code SOUND, with general ticket sales starting Friday (February 3rd) at 10 a.m. local time. You can also purchase tickets via StubHub.

Advertisement

Related Video

“TRIVTOOTH! We are elated to announce our co-headlining monster of a tour with the incredible Beartooth,” Trivium enthused via a press release. “We have been fans of what they do, and pals with them for ages — so it’s great we’re finally doing something so massive together. Trivium and Beartooth are both bands supported by each of our wonderful fanbases, so we know these shows are going to go off. Add in Malevolence, one of our favorite bands on the planet, and Archetypes Collide, one of Beartooth’s favorites, and we have a hell of a bill.”

Added Beartooth singer Caleb Shomo: “I’m so excited to go out on this amazing tour with metal legends Trivium. When the stars aligned and it was possible, it truly was a no-brainer. This tour is gonna be unique, fun, and face-melting from start to finish. Strap in, bring your metal horns, and be prepared to get your face ripped off.”

Below you can see the full list of dates and the tour poster. Get tickets via Ticketmaster or StubHub.

Advertisement

Trivium and Beartooth’s 2023 Co-Headlining US Tour Dates with Malevolence and Archetypes Collide:

4/21 – Tampa, FL @ 98RockFest *

4/22 – Orlando, FL @ Earth Day Birthday *

4/23 – St. Augustine, FL @ Planet Band Camp *

4/28 – Newark, NJ @ Rock The Rock Fest *

4.29 – Worcester, MA @ The Big Gig *

5/01 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater

5/03 – Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Event Center

5/04 – Milwaukee, WI @ Hog Fest *

5/06 – St. Paul, MN @ Twin City Takeover *

5/08 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

5/09 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks

5/10 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

5/12 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

5/13 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

5/14 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

5/16 – Richmond, VA @ The National

5/17 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

5/18 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville ^

5/20 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

5/21 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

5/23 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

5/24 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

5/25 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Festival *

5/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

5/27 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Festival ^

5/28 – Corbin, KY @ Corbin Arena

5/30 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral

5/31 – Clive, IA @ Horizon Event Center

6/02 – East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt

6/03 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

6/04 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater

6/06 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

6/07 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

6/09 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee

6/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

6/11 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

6/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield

6/14 – Spokane, WA @ The Podium

6/15 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theater

* = Beartooth only

^ = Trivium only