Disney Adds More Quarters to Bring Tron 3 with Jared Leto Back to Life

Tron: Ares will be directed by Joachim Rønning

jared leto tron 3 disney ares
Jard Leto, photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
January 19, 2023 | 1:50pm ET

    Tron 3 looked like it had ran out of lives after eight years in development hell, but Disney has decided to add more quarters. As The Hollywood Reporter notes, a concept starring Jared Leto is back in the game with veteran Disney director Joachim Rønning (Maleficent: Mistress of EvilPirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales) at the helm.

    Titled Tron: Ares, the film is said to be a sequel to 2011’s Tron: Legacy, itself a long-in-the-works follow-up to the 1982 special effects pioneer, Tron. The threequel has been bandied about since at least 2015, Leto became linked to the project back in 2017, and in 2020 it came close to happening with director Garth Davis. Now, Disney will try again.

    So far, no cast members from the previous Tron films are attached. Ares comes with a script from Jesse Wigutow, who wrote a draft of the upcoming reboot of The Crow. No plot details are known at this time, and it’s unclear what role Leto will play in the proceedings.

    Leto was last seen having a grand old Morbin’ time in Morbiuson the set of which he was so committed to using his character’s crutches that he made the crew wait around on his bathroom breaks. Next, he’s attached to play the notorious designer Karl Lagerfeld in an upcoming biopic.

