Tropical Fuck Storm’s Fiona Kitschin Battling Breast Cancer

Leading to the cancellation of the Australian group's US tour

Fiona Kitschin of Tropical Fuck Storm, photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns
January 5, 2023 | 1:44pm ET

    Tropical Fuck Storm bassist and founding member Fiona Kitschin has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer, the band has revealed in a statement. The necessary treatment means TFS has been forced to cancel their US tour, which was slated to begin later this month.

    “We’ve hit a bump in the road here at TFS HQ as Fiona has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer,” the Australian group wrote in their statement. “She’s in good spirits considering but it means she’s going to need a lot of treatment. And that means we’re going to have to cancel all the TFS shows we’d planned outside of Australia for 2023 so we can get her all fixed up, shiny and new.”

    The band went on to apologize to fans who bought tickets and added, “We’ll have to play everything else by ear but we’ll try to keep you all informed.” Refunds are available at the place of purchase.

    See the full statement via Instagram below.

    TFS’ next project, Submersive Behaviour, is out on February 3rd. Pre-orders for the EP are ongoing.

    In 2022, TFS released a trio of EPs: MoonburnGoody Goody Gumdrops, and Satanic Slumber Party, their collaboration with fellow Aussies King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard. Their last album was 2021’s Deep States.

