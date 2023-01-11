Twisted Sister to Reunite for Performance at Metal Hall of Fame Induction

Twisted Sister will make their first live appearance since 2016 when they are inducted into the Metal Hall of Fame on January 26th at The Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, California.

The band’s classic lineup of frontman Dee Snider, guitarist Jay Jay French, guitarist Eddie Ojeda, bassist Mark Mendoza, and late drummer A.J Pero will be inducted by guitar shredder Steve Vai and drum master Mike Portnoy at the sixth annual awards gala. Eddie Trunk and Cathy Rankin will host the evening, with proceeds benefitting non-profit D.A.D. (Drums And Disabilities).

“Looking forward to our induction into the Heavy Metal Hall of Fame…” posted Ojeda on Twitter. Snider then shared the tweet, adding: “Looking forward to playing together for the first time since 2016…especially the rehearsal!”

Twisted Sister were last on the road in 2016 for the “Forty and Fuck It Tour” celebrating their 40th anniversary. The band were joined by Portnoy on drums in place of Pero, who passed away in 2015. Since then, the surviving members reunited virtually for a conversation in March 2021 on an episode of Mendoza’s “22 Now” web show to pay tribute to Pero six years after his death. It can be assumed that Portnoy will play drums at the Metal Hall of Fame gig.

In the meantime, Snider has maintained a steady solo career while expressing hesitance regarding a full-blown Twisted Sister reunion. In a 2021 interview, he said he was “100-percent committed to not reuniting,” but added that he could see the band potentially reconvening to play “a couple songs for charity.”

In its own words, the Metal Hall of Fame “is a non-profit organization that enshrines forever those iconic musicians, artists, music industry executives who are responsible for making hard rock and heavy metal music what it is today. Their contribution to the genre is invaluable, and they keep inspiring fans throughout the world, from generation to generation.”

Other 2023 inductees include former Foreigner singer Lou Gramm, guitar virtuoso Chris Impellitteri, and veteran metal band Raven. For more information on the induction and to purchase tickets, visit the Metal Hall of Fame website.