The sixth annual Metal Hall of Fame Gala took place at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, California, on Thursday (January 26th), with the legendary Twisted Sister getting their spot in the Hall. Hosted by metal radio staple Eddie Trunk and entertainment personality Cathy Ranking, the event celebrated not only the career of Twisted Sister, but of fellow inductees Raven, Lou Gramm, Doug Aldrich, and Chris Impellitteri.

After a brief set by inductee and guitar virtuoso Chris Impellitteri and his band, Raven, the British heavy metal act who has influenced countless other bands, played a high energy three-song set that pumped some life into the somewhat subdued crowd. Brothers John and Mark Gallagher paced the stage frantically, while constantly interacting with the fans in the front row.

Twisted Sister were Inducted by both Steve Vai and Mike Portnoy (who filled in on drums for Twisted Sister for their 2016 farewell tour after the passing of AJ Pero). Singer Dee Snider, bassist Mark “The Animal” Mendoza, guitarist Jay Jay French, and the daughters of Pero and Eddie Ojeda (who was unable to attend due to COVID), were all extremely grateful as they accepted their awards, and took a few moments to speak to the sold-out crowd.

After the speeches were over, the band strapped on their instruments and ripped through a three-song set that included “You Can’t Stop Rock ‘n’ Roll,” “Under the Blade,” and, of course, “We’re Not Gonna Take It.” With Portnoy on drums, Snider and company had the same amount of energy that they’ve always had, and clearly seemed to be enjoying themselves up on the stage — all while getting the fans out of their seats and onto their feet, with fists pumping into the air.

The evening closed with a jam that included inductee Doug Aldrich and bass legend Rudy Sarzo. Opening with a rendition of Ozzy Osbourne’s “I Don’t Know,” the all-star band tore through a six-song set to close out the night.

See Heavy Consequence‘s photos of the Metal Hall of Fame Gala, as well as video footage of Twisted Sister’s performance, below.

Photo Gallery – Twisted Sister and Other Acts at the Metal Hall of Fame Gala (click to expand and scroll through):