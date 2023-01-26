Tyler Posey on Making Original Music for Teen Wolf: The Movie: “I Always Think of It Cinematically”

Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey has spent his career trying to make a name for himself as both an actor and a musical artist, but these days, he doesn’t try to do both at once. “I tend to find that if I have my attention on both at one time, I lose momentum on either one,” he tells Consequence. “So I tend to switch off.”

That doesn’t mean crossovers between the two worlds don’t happen — in fact, they’re fairly common for Posey, as someone who landed his breakout role at the age of 18 but has pursued music actively over the years, especially after the original six-season run of Teen Wolf ended.

Acting, he says, has “helped my music career. I’m able to sell out the Roxy because people know me from my acting side.” But, he adds, “I’m starting to build a little bit of leverage on the music side too. As soon as Teen Wolf ended, I went full force into music — I toured the UK, Europe, all over the States multiple times. With that five years [since Teen Wolf ended], I really gained a lot of respect in the music industry, and hit a place where I’d never thought I would be before in music.”

Advertisement

Related Video

With Teen Wolf: The Movie, it all comes together, as the film-length continuation of the fan-favorite MTV series, premiering today on Paramount+, features his new single “Lemon” over the end credits. “It’s basically recapping the movie feeling-wise — sonically, not lyrically — in two and a half minutes,” he says. “A two-and-a-half-hour movie gets squinched down to a two-and-a-half minute song.”

Posey is a producer on the film, and says that he presented his fellow producers with “four or five” songs for potential inclusion in the film’s end credits. But “Lemon,” he says, “was the only song that I wrote thinking of the movie. The other songs I had written a year or so before, and they just didn’t really fit. But [the producers] were like, ‘This one’s great, this one fits the movie.’ And I was like, ‘That’s cool. Because that’s how I wrote it.'”

While written with the film in mind, Posey says that “Lemon” “really has nothing to do with the movie — there’s certain elements that you can apply to it, but really I just wanted this song to be a mini-movie on its own, where it feels like this little adventure ride.”