Ugly Kid Joe Announce First US Tour in 27 Years

Hard rock veterans Ugly Kid Joe have announced their first US tour in 27 years.

Fozzy (fronted by pro wrestler Chris Jericho) and Pistols at Dawn will support the trek, which kicks off May 3rd in San Diego. The tour wraps up on June 10th in San Antonio, Texas.

Ticket pre-sales for select dates begin as early as Thursday (January 19th) via Ticketmaster using the code SOUND, with a general on-sale beginning Friday (January 20th). Alternatively, you can buy tickets via StubHub.

“Americas Least Wanted are back!!” posted Ugly Kid Joe on Facebook, referencing their 1992 album America’s Least Wanted. “It’s been a long time coming but we are stoked to finally announce that Ugly Kid Joe will be touring the USA in May and June 2023!!”

Led by singer Whitfield Crane, the California band enjoyed commercial success in the early 1990s, notching a Top 10 hit with the single “Everything About You.” An acoustic-based cover of Harry Chapin’s “Cats in the Cradle” also cracked the Top 10 in the US and received widespread airplay in 1993. Ugly Kid Joe broke up in 1997 but re-formed in 2010.

Drummer Shannon Larkin, who was a member of Ugly Kid Joe in the mid ’90s, joined Godsmack in 2002. While Larkin did record with Ugly Kid Joe in recent years, drummer Zac Morris has been performing live with the band since their reunion.

Most recently, Ugly Kid Joe released a new album Rad Wings of Destiny in 2022 and have touring throughout Europe over the past few years.

Below you can see the full list of tour dates for Ugly Kid Joe’s first US tour in 27 years. Get tickets here and if shows sell out, here.

Ugly Kid Joe’s 2023 US Tour Dates with Fozzy and Pistols at Dawn:

05/03 – San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick

05/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

05/05 – Ventura, CA @ Majestic Theater

05/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ Hard Rock Cafe

05/08 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

05/11 – Houston, TX @ Rise

05/12 – Dallas, TX @ Echo

05/13 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

05/15 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

05/16 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theater *

05/18 – St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theater

05/19 – Green Bay, WI @ Epics Events Center

05/20 – Turtle Lake, WI @ St Croix Casino

05/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi Fi Annex

05/22 – Moline, IL @ Rust Belt

05/24 – Flint, MI @ Machine Shop *

05/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater *

05/26 – Mechanicsburg, PA @ Lovedrafts *

05/27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Jergels *

05/28 – Leesburg, VA @ Tally Ho Theater *

05/30 – Winston-Salem, NC @ The Ramkat *

06/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Centerstage

06/02 – Cottonwood, AL @ Yellow Rose Theater

06/03 – Fort Myers, FL @ The Ranch

06/04 – Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live

06/05 – Destin, FL @ Club LA

06/07 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues *

06/09 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live *

06/10 – San Antonio, TX @ Rockbox *

* = no Fozzy