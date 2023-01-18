Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Ugly Kid Joe Announce First US Tour in 27 Years

The "Everything About You" rockers will be out on the road with Fozzy and Pistols at Dawn

Advertisement
Ugly Kid Joe 2023 US tour
Ugly Kid Joe (photo by Julia Scheibeck)
January 18, 2023 | 12:26pm ET

    Hard rock veterans Ugly Kid Joe have announced their first US tour in 27 years.

    Fozzy (fronted by pro wrestler Chris Jericho) and Pistols at Dawn will support the trek, which kicks off May 3rd in San Diego. The tour wraps up on June 10th in San Antonio, Texas.

    Ticket pre-sales for select dates begin as early as Thursday (January 19th) via Ticketmaster using the code SOUND, with a general on-sale beginning Friday (January 20th). Alternatively, you can buy tickets via StubHub.

    Related Video

    “Americas Least Wanted are back!!” posted Ugly Kid Joe on Facebook, referencing their 1992 album America’s Least Wanted. “It’s been a long time coming but we are stoked to finally announce that Ugly Kid Joe will be touring the USA in May and June 2023!!”

    Advertisement

    Led by singer Whitfield Crane, the California band enjoyed commercial success in the early 1990s, notching a Top 10 hit with the single “Everything About You.” An acoustic-based cover of Harry Chapin’s “Cats in the Cradle” also cracked the Top 10 in the US and received widespread airplay in 1993. Ugly Kid Joe broke up in 1997 but re-formed in 2010.

    Drummer Shannon Larkin, who was a member of Ugly Kid Joe in the mid ’90s, joined Godsmack in 2002. While Larkin did record with Ugly Kid Joe in recent years, drummer Zac Morris has been performing live with the band since their reunion.

    Most recently, Ugly Kid Joe released a new album Rad Wings of Destiny in 2022 and have touring throughout Europe over the past few years.

    Advertisement

    Mr. Big reunion 2023
     Editor's Pick
    Singer Eric Martin Confirms Mr. Big Reunion and 2023 US Tour

    Below you can see the full list of tour dates for Ugly Kid Joe’s first US tour in 27 years. Get tickets here and if shows sell out, here.

    Ugly Kid Joe’s 2023 US Tour Dates with Fozzy and Pistols at Dawn:
    05/03 – San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick
    05/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent
    05/05 – Ventura, CA @ Majestic Theater
    05/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ Hard Rock Cafe
    05/08 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
    05/11 – Houston, TX @ Rise
    05/12 – Dallas, TX @ Echo
    05/13 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
    05/15 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
    05/16 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theater *
    05/18 – St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theater
    05/19 – Green Bay, WI @ Epics Events Center
    05/20 – Turtle Lake, WI @ St Croix Casino
    05/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi Fi Annex
    05/22 – Moline, IL @ Rust Belt
    05/24 – Flint, MI @ Machine Shop *
    05/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater *
    05/26 – Mechanicsburg, PA @ Lovedrafts *
    05/27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Jergels *
    05/28 – Leesburg, VA @ Tally Ho Theater *
    05/30 – Winston-Salem, NC @ The Ramkat *
    06/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Centerstage
    06/02 – Cottonwood, AL @ Yellow Rose Theater
    06/03 – Fort Myers, FL @ The Ranch
    06/04 – Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live
    06/05 – Destin, FL @ Club LA
    06/07 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues *
    06/09 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live *
    06/10 – San Antonio, TX @ Rockbox *

    * = no Fozzy

    ugly kid joe us tour 2023

Advertisement

Around The Web

Latest Stories

snail mail 2023 tour

Snail Mail Announces 2023 North American Tour Dates

January 18, 2023

Yaeji With a Hammer new album 2023 tour For Granted song video

Yaeji Details New Album With a Hammer and Spring 2023 Tour

January 17, 2023

clutch 2022 tour eyehategod the sword

Clutch Announce 2023 Spring North American Tour

January 17, 2023

the black dahlia murder

The Black Dahlia Murder Announce First Tour Since Passing of Frontman Trevor Strnad

January 17, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Ugly Kid Joe Announce First US Tour in 27 Years

Menu Shop Search Newsletter