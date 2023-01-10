Menu
U.S. Girls Announces New Album Bless This Mess, Shares “Futures Bet”: Stream

Plus North American tour dates

U.S. Girls
U.S. Girls, photo by Emma McIntyre
January 10, 2023

    Blessings are imminent, because U.S. Girls — the indie pop project of Meg Remy — will return February 24th with a new album called Bless This Mess. Ahead of its release on 4AD, Remy has previewed the record today with a single called “Futures Bet,” and has also unveiled a run of North American tour dates for 2023.

    Turns out, while Remy was working on the follow-up to U.S. Girls’ great 2020 album Heavy Light, she was also working on something else: Twin baby boys. With a title that seems to poke fun at maternally-targeted, mass-produced Hobby Lobby wall decor, Bless This Mess captures the extremes of Remy’s emotions as a first-time mom and the nuances of procreation.

    The album was made with the help of a few notable guests, including Alex Frankel of Holy Ghost! and Roger Manning Jr. of Jellyfish and Beck. One of the album’s audio engineers was Remy’s frequent collaborator Maximilian Turnbull, who just so happens to also be her husband and co-parent. Many of the takes were recorded while Remy was pregnant or with a baby (or two) in her arms, making Bless This Mess all the more personal.

    It’s hard to prepare for parenthood, and “Futures Bet” is an anthem for expecting the unexpected. Instead of being consumed by anxiety and fear, however, the heavy-hitting slow jam embraces the unknown as an opportunity for something beautiful beyond comprehesion: “Why don’t we let it all be a mystery/ That we never sort out?” Remy sings over the track’s chugging beat. “This is just life.”

    The U.S. Girls tour kicks off April 13th in Montreal. Over eight nights, Remy will make stops in Boston, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, D.C., and Chicago before a two-night hometown finale in Toronto. Grab your tickets at Ticketmaster.

    Pre-orders for physical copies of Bless This Mess are ongoing. Watch the music video for “Futures Bet” below, and then keep scrolling to see the album’s artwork and tracklist.

    In 2021, U.S. Girls shared the single “Good Kinda High” featuring the late classical pianist Glenn Gould.

    Bless This Mess Artwork:

    Bless This Mess Tracklist:
    01. Only Daedalus
    02. Just Space For Light
    03. Screen Face
    04. Futures Bet
    05. So Typically Now
    06. Bless This Mess
    07. Tux (Your Body Fills Me, Boo)
    08. R.I.P. Roy G. Biv
    09. St. James Way
    10. Pump

    U.S. Girls 2023 Tour Dates:
    04/13 – Montreal, QC @ Centre PHI
    04/14 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
    04/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
    04/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
    04/18 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
    04/21 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
    04/27 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
    04/28 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

